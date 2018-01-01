Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd make first move to land £40m Pochettino

Sporting KC has acquired Kelyn Rowe as part of a three-team trade with the New England Revolution and Colorado Rapids.

The club announced that it had added Rowe, $100,000 in Targeted Allocation Money and $200,000 in General Allocation Money from the Rapids in exchange for Diego Rubio.

Meanwhile, the Rapids sent Edgar Castillo to the Revs to originally acquire Rowe's rights to kickstart the three-team swap.