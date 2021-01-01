Live Blog

Soucek tipped to attract interest from Premier League heavyweights

2021-02-11T10:30:20Z

Tomas Soucek is being tipped to attract interest from Premier League heavyweights in upcoming transfer windows, with the West Ham midfielder’s former coach, Dusan Uhrin, backing him for big things.

Uhrin has told BBC Sport: “He is constantly improving, so why not? Who scores eight goals from his position? I wouldn't expect a transfer to Bayern, but rather a team in England.”

Madrid plotting move for Diego Carlos

2021-02-11T10:00:00Z

Real Madrid are planning on launching a raid on Sevilla for Diego Carlos, claims Marca.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding Sergio Ramos' future at Santiago Bernabeu, the Blancos are looking to line up a suitable replacement at centre-half.

Arsenal in the market for another left-back

2021-02-11T09:30:00Z

Arsenal will look to land another left-back in the summer transfer window, reports football.london.

The Gunners are prepared to part with Sead Kolasinac on a permanent basis and want to bring in cover and competition for Kieran Tierney.

No Ibra extension talks yet

2021-02-11T09:00:00Z

AC Milan are keen to tie down Zlatan Ibrahimovic to a contract extension, although talks have not yet begun, TMW reports.

Club officials Paolo Maldini and Ivan Gazidis have made it clear that they would like the striker to remain at the club, but the Swede does not want to rush into anything as he wants to be sure his body is still in good enough shape to play another season in the top tier of Italian football.

De Bruyne irritated by City's Messi pursuit (Athletic)

2021-02-11T08:30:00Z

Wage demands causing unrest

Kevin De Bruyne is annoyed that Manchester City have offered him a new contract worth slightly less than what he currently makes despite the fact that they appear to have the necessary funds to pay Lionel Messi's exorbitant wages, The Athletic claims.

The report does, however, go on to state that City would likely cave to De Bruyne's financial demands in order to preserve squad harmony.

Montpellier move for Thuler

2021-02-11T08:00:00Z

Montpellier are closing in on Flamengo defender Matheus Thuler, l'Equipe reports, with the 21-year-old seen as the long-term successor to Hilton, 43.

Negotiations are said to be going well with regards to a one-year loan with an option to buy for around €4.7 million.

Domenech out, Kombouare in at Nantes

2021-02-11T07:30:00Z

Nantes have parted ways with Raymond Domenech, with Antoine Kombouare taking his place as the club's head coach.

Toney emerges as West Ham target

2021-02-11T03:40:00Z

Brentford forward Ivan Toney could become a primary summer transfer target for West Ham, writes Eurosport. 

The 24-year-old is billed as a pure goalscorer who could slot directly into a starting role.

He's produced 21 goals and seven assists in the Championship this campaign.

Isco's frustration at being 'ignored' grows

2021-02-11T03:20:00Z

The front section of Mundo Deportivo's Thursday newspaper claims out-of-favour Real Madrid midfielder Isco wants to leave after being "ignored again" in the team's latest La Liga match against Getafe.

He was relegated to a substitute role despite a rash of injuries in the squad.

Juventus plot raid for Arsenal youngster

2021-02-11T02:55:10Z

Juventus understand the brilliance of Cristiano Ronaldo can't last forever, and they're keen on adding 19-year-old Arsenal prospect Folarin Balogun to their squad as a means of ensuring a bright attacking future, according to Don Balon.

FC Cincinnati nears deal for midfielder

2021-02-11T02:40:00Z

FC Cincinnati is closing in on a deal to sign Luciano Acosta from Atlas, writes The Athletic.

Acosta previously played in MLS for D.C. United and, because D.C. United still holds his rights, it would receive compensation for Acosta going to Cincinnati.

Liverpool ordered to pay Elliott fee

2021-02-11T01:00:00Z

Liverpool were ordered by a tribunal to pay Fulham an initial fee of £1.7 million for Harvey Elliott after the Reds signed Elliott in 2019. That figure could ultimately rise to £4 million depending on whether certain conditions are met.

Falcao linked to River Plate transfer

2021-02-11T00:40:00Z

Radamel Falcao, currently playing at Galatasaray, could join River Plate this summer, according to ESPN. The 35-year-old would represent a potentially huge signing for the Argentinian side given the scoring prowess he's displayed throughout his illustrious career.

Bristol Rovers sack manager after 19 games

2021-02-11T00:20:45Z

Bristol Rovers have dismissed Paul Tisdal after just 19 matches in charge of the team, according to Bristol Live.

Man Utd to face multiple Pogba pursuits this summer

2021-02-11T00:00:00Z

PSG, Juventus and Real Madrid are keeping an eye on Pogba (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester United avoided all-out war with Paul Pogba earlier this campaign, but that doesn't mean they will be able to keep him long-term.

In fact, PSG, Juventus and Real Madrid are all said to be eyeing a splashy move for Pogba this summer if they can't secure Lyon's Houssem Aouar, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea will give Kepa another chance before considering sale

2021-02-10T23:33:57Z

New Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has vowed to give embattled goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga another chance of earning a place at the club before looking to sell him.

