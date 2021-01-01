Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Solskjaer to axe six Man Utd first-teamers in January

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Manchester United 2020-21
Klopp unsure if Liverpool will sign centre-back

2021-01-04T01:00:15Z

Jurgen Klopp says he does not know if Liverpool will look to sign a centre-back this month, despite their injury troubles.

The Reds are currently without all three of their recognised, senior centre-halves, with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez out with long-term knee injuries and Joel Matip recovering from an adductor problem.

Midfielder Fabinho has been filling in admirably in defence, with Klopp looking to coax performances out of two inexperienced players, Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips, alongside the Brazilian. 

Solskjaer to axe six Man Utd first-teamers in January

2021-01-03T23:55:41Z

Jones, James and Lingard among players likely to leave

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could discard as many as six members of his first-team squad to make room for new arrivals, reports the Sun

Phil Jones, Dan James, Sergio Romero, Jesse Lingard and Marcos Rojo will all be made available for sale, while Brandon Williams is being offered out on loan.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Manchester United 2020-21
'Lampard isn't going to get much more time'

2021-01-03T23:45:14Z

Frank Lampard is running out of time as Chelsea manager, according to Roy Keane. 

Lampard's side turned in a woeful display on Sunday, falling 3-1 at home to Manchester City in a match that was out of reach by half-time.

The defeat continued a concerning run of form for the Blues, who have won just one of their last seven Premier League matches and sit eighth in the table.

Cherundolo in talks to become new Toronto FC boss

2021-01-03T23:35:03Z

Marcelino set to take over at Athletic

2021-01-03T23:25:26Z

PSG enter talks over Kean

2021-01-03T23:15:40Z

Paris Saint-Germain have opened negotiations over a permanent deal for Everton striker Moise Kean, reports Sky Sports

Kean has impressed on loan at Parc des Princes this season, and could net the Toffees a profit with a fee worth around £31 million ($42m).