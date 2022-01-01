Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lukaku could force Conte reunion at Tottenham

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Romelu Lukaku Chelsea 2021-22
Getty Images

Augsburg deal for Pepi done

2022-01-03T01:00:00.000Z

Lukaku could force Conte reunion at Tottenham (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

2022-01-03T00:00:00.000Z

The Blues striker faces an uncertain future

Romelu Lukaku could seal a stunning cross-city switch to Chelsea's rivals Tottenham in order to reunite with ex-Inter boss Antonio Conte, per Gazzetta Dello Sport.

An explosive interview in which the Belgian professed his frustrations at Chelsea saw him dropped for the club's Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Despite having only returned to the Blues this summer, the attacker could now look to secure an exit - and a reunion with Conte at Spurs, as unexpected as it may be, is not out of the picture.

Taylor attracting Championship interest

2022-01-02T23:45:00.000Z

Former Wales international Neil Taylor is attracting interest from a host of Championship clubs after impressing for Middlesbrough, per The Sun.

The defender, who played a key part in his country's shock run to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 half-a-decade ago, is on a short-term deal after leaving Aston Villa.

But the experience of the ex-Great Britain Olympic man means that he is not short of potential new suitors.

Blanco to leave Timbers

2022-01-02T23:30:00.000Z

Sebastian Blanco is set to leave the Portland Timbers despite being expected to remain at the club, per Juli Micheles.

The former Argentina international joined the MLS outfit in 2017, and has gone on to be a key member of the team since then.

Now though, he looks set to leave the Beaver State, though he is expected to remain in MLS.

Tuanzebe set for Napoli move

2022-01-02T23:15:00.000Z

Axel Tuanzebe will see his loan at Aston Villa brought to an end after Steven Gerrard was unable to give him assurances about his playing time, per the Birmingham Mail.

The Manchester United man has been recalled from their Premier League rivals, and heads to Napoli instead on a new loan.

Haaland won't leave Dortmund this month (Fabrizio Romano)

2022-01-02T23:00:00.000Z

Norway star to stay put for now