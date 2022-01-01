Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona consider terminating Dembele contract

Spirit ink Barnhart contract
NEWS | Washington Spirit Sign Goalkeeper Nicole Barnhart to One-Year Deal— Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) January 31, 2022
Dele Alli signing made official
✍️ | We have completed the signing of midfielder Dele Alli from Tottenham Hotspur on a two-and-a-half-year contract until the end of June 2024.— Everton (@Everton) February 1, 2022
Welcome to #EFC, Dele! 🔵
Plange goes back to Derby
Welcome to Palace, Luke Plange! ✍️— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 31, 2022
Luke returns to @dcfcofficial on loan for the remainder of the season.
Wishing Luke and Derby all the best for the campaign 🤝#CPFC
West Brom part with Snodgrass
We have parted ways with midfielder Robert Snodgrass by mutual agreement.— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) January 31, 2022
Thanks for your efforts and good luck in the future, @robsnodgrass7 🤝
How Liverpool's Carvalho deal collapsed
Liverpool have failed in a deadline-day bid to sign Fulham teenager Fabio Carvalho.
The Reds had agreed a £5 million ($6.7m) fee for the 19-year-old on Monday evening, and were prepared to allow him to remain at Craven Cottage until the end of the season.
But despite a day of negotiations, the clubs were unable to complete the necessary paperwork in time for the 11pm GMT deadline.
Everton loan Warrington to Tranmere
↩️ | #EFCU23 midfielder Lewis Warrington has completed a loan move to @TranmereRovers.— Everton (@Everton) January 31, 2022
Good luck for the rest of the season, Lewis! 💙
Hull sign Longman permanently
🔐 𝐇𝐄'𝐒 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐓𝐎 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐘! 🔐— Hull City (@HullCity) January 31, 2022
✍️ We are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Ryan Longman from Brighton & Hove Albion for an undisclosed fee. #hcafc
Barcelona consider terminating Dembele contract (Roge)
The forward was unable to find a new home before the January deadline
Barcelona are considering the termination of Ousmane Dembele's contract, says Albert Roge.
Dembele had been linked with Chelsea on deadline day but no move came together, as the player reportedly wanted to stay out the final six months of his contract at Camp Nou.
Lyon make Lacazette summer priority
Lyon tried to re-sign Alexandre Lacazette from #Arsenal this January, according to L'Equipe.— Robin Bairner (@RBairner) January 31, 2022
They've made him their summer priority on a free transfer.