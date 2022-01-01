Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd open Phillips talks

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Kalvin Phillips Leeds 2021-22
Man Utd open Phillips transfer talks (MEN)

2022-04-22T23:00:00.000Z

Leeds star touted for Old Trafford switch

Manchester United have opened transfer talks with Leeds for English midfielder Kalvin Phillips - according to MEN.

The 26-year-old has emerged as a primary target for the Red Devils as they've moved on from West Ham's Declan Rice, who is being priced at well over £100 million (£128m).

Leeds will let Phillips go for around £60m ($77m) and United are now working on a deal, but Aston Villa are also interested in his services.

Mbappe future could be decided after PSG title win - Poch

2022-04-22T22:30:00.000Z

A decision on Kylian Mbappe's future could well be made once Paris Saint-Germain have claimed the Ligue 1 title, suggests coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The France forward's next steps have been the subject of intense speculation this season, with a deal to move to Real Madrid thought to be all but done and the attacker's contract up at Parc des Princes.

But ahead of this weekend's game against Lens, when PSG need only to avoid defeat to reclaim the title they lost to Lille last year, Pochettino has reiterated his hope that the star striker stays, while suggesting a decision is imminent if they succeed in wrapping up silverware.

