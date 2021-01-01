Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona could sign De Ligt

Toronto sign O'Neill
Source: #TFCLive have signed Irish free agent centre back Shane O'Neill, last playing for Seattle Sounders #MLS— steve buffery (@Beezersun) December 22, 2021
Vanderson deal at final stage
#Vanderson to #ASMonaco from #Gremio is at the final stage for €10M + add-ons. For the brazilian right fullback ready a contract until 2026. #transfers— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) December 22, 2021
Bayern consider Dest approach
Bayern Munich are considering an approach for Barcelona and United States men's national team full-back Sergino Dest, according to Gerard Romero.
The Bavarians have not decided whether Dest would be a loan candidate or a player to purchase outright, but their interest is said to be legitimate.
Man Utd-linked Milinkovic-Savic won't leave Lazio
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic denies reports about his problems with Maurizio Sarri and Man United links: “I see lot of rumours about me but… I don’t care! I just want Lazio to win”. 🔵🇷🇸 #Lazio #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 22, 2021
Milinkovic-Savic is not gonna leave the club in January.
Barcelona could sign De Ligt (Gerard Romero)
Catalans would need to offload wages of Umtiti and Coutinho to fund move
Barcelona could line up a move for centre-back Matthijs de Ligt as soon as they shed the salaries of Samuel Umtiti and Philippe Coutinho, claims Gerard Romero.
De Ligt, 22, would be expected to anchor the Blaugrana defence for years to come if he's pried from Juventus.
However, offloading Umtiti and Coutinho could prove difficult for the club.