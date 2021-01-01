Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona agree Dembele renewal terms

The winger had been set to become a free agent next summer

Barcelona have agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension with forward Ousmane Dembele, reports SPORT.

The key part of the deal is Dembele's acceptance of a lower salary to remain at Camp Nou, and the announcement is expected to be made next week.

There had been speculation that the player was headed towards free agency with extension talks stalling, however that no longer seems the case.