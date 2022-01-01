Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal prepare £50m Abraham bid

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Rudiger rejected lucrative Chelsea offer

2022-04-23T22:55:08.000Z

Antonio Rudiger turned down a sizeable contract offer from Chelsea prior to the club falling under government sanctions, reports the Mirror.

The defender was offered £230,000 a week to renew his expiring deal, but declined to sign amid interest from Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Leonardo addresses Navas and Donnarumma's PSG futures

2022-04-23T22:45:21.000Z

Al Rayyan running out of patience with James

2022-04-23T22:35:51.000Z

Al Rayyan's patience with James Rodriguez is running thin, reports Marca.

The Colombia star has featured in less than half of his side's matches since moving from Everton, and he now faces another lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a muscle tear.

Arsenal prepare £50m Abraham bid

2022-04-23T22:25:05.000Z

Italians would make huge profit on ex-Chelsea man

Arsenal are ready to present Roma with a £50 million offer for star Roma forward Tammy Abraham, claims the Daily Star.

The ex-Chelsea striker has enjoyed a brilliant season in Serie A, but his employers might be tempted to sell for a fee that would represent a huge profit on the £34m paid out to the Blues less than a year ago.

Leeds look to hijack Liverpool's Ramsey move

2022-04-23T22:15:10.000Z

Leeds United are seeking to muscle in on Liverpool's pursuit of Calvin Ramsay, reports the Sun.

The 18-year-old Aberdeen wonderkid has been followed closely from Anfield, but might feel he has a better chance of first-team football if he moves to Yorkshire.