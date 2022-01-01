Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Man Utd in direct contact with Barcelona over De Jong

Cucho Hernandez leaves Watford for Columbus Crew
ℹ️ Cucho Hernández has completed a permanent move away from Watford to join MLS side Columbus Crew.— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) June 21, 2022
All the best for the future, @CuchoHernandez.
Man Utd receive Ajax answer over transfer targets
Ajax have told Manchester United in no uncertain terms that they will not sell both Antony and Lisandro Martinez, reports the Mirror.
The duo have both been linked with Old Trafford following Erik ten Hag's appointment as manager, but he will likely have to settle for either the winger or defender as Ajax bid to keep their stellar squad together.
Monaco agree €18m transfer for Minamino
Monaco have agreed an €18 million (£15.5m/$19m) deal to sign Takumi Minamino from Liverpool, GOAL can confirm.
The Ligue 1 outfit have made their move for the Japanese international, and look set to beat the likes of Leeds and Southampton to his signature.
Minamino, who scored 10 goals in 24 appearances for the Reds last season, is now set to finalise personal terms and undergo a medical before making the move to Stade Louis II.
Man Utd in direct contact with Barca over De Jong (Fabrizio Romano)
Talks are advancing as Ten Hag seeks new midfielder
Manchester United and Barcelona have been in direct contact today for Frenkie de Jong. Still no agreement on the fee, as Barça told Man Utd they won’t sell FdJ for less than €86m. 🚨🇳🇱 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2022
Barcelona want full fee guaranteed, also because of La Liga rules to reinvest money. pic.twitter.com/n6WBFk5Uxy
Alves future uncertain after leaving Barcelona
Dani Alves' future is mired in uncertainty following his departure from Barcelona, reports Sport.
The Brazilian must find a new club in order to stay in contention for the World Cup later this year, but while there have been links to Valladolid and Real Mallorca it is far from clear where he will line up.