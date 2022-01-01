Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Atletico Madrid plot Wijnaldum move

Georginio Wijnaldum PSG 2021-22
Atletico Madrid plot Wijnaldum move (Fichajes)

2022-02-23T23:55:00.000Z

The midfielder desires a quick exit from PSG

Atletico Madrid are plotting a move for Georginio Wijnaldum, who could leave Paris Saint-Germain after just one season, writes Fichajes.

Newcastle, West Ham and Aston Villa are also said to be interested in the midfielder.

Inter line up Bremer signing

2022-02-23T23:40:00.000Z

Inter have lined up the signing of Torino centre-back Bremer and have reached an initial agreement with the player, writes Calciomercato.

The 24-year-old has started 23 matches in Serie A this year.

Conte 'can't improve' Spurs and considering future

2022-02-23T23:30:54.000Z

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte admits he is frustrated with his side's current slump as they fell to defeat once more at the hands of Burnley, and he says he is considering his future options.

AC Milan monitoring Bergwijn

2022-02-23T23:10:00.000Z

AC Milan are monitoring the status of Tottenham's Steven Bergwijn ahead of a potential summer move, according to Calciomercato.

They expect Spurs will put a discount price on the player and believe they can get the best out of him at San Siro.

Carlisle make Simpson interim manager

2022-02-23T23:00:00.000Z