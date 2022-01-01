Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Newcastle interested in Neymar move

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
20220311_Neymar
(C)Getty images

Lopetegui into Man Utd race?

2022-03-19T00:00:00.000Z

Julen Lopetegui is the latest manager to be sized up by Manchester United as their long-term successor for Ralf Rangnick, says Fichajes.

The Red Devils continue to cycle through a succession of options as they attempt to ensure they get the right man for the job.

Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino have been heavily linked, but the Sevilla boss is now a possible outside bet.

Feyenoord land Cojocaru on Ukraine-exit loan

2022-03-18T23:45:00.000Z

Newcastle strengthen Neymar interest

2022-03-18T23:15:00.000Z

Newcastle United have reportedly firmed up their interest in Neymar after the Paris Saint-Germain man was forced to field jeers from his own fans, per Fichajes.

The Brazil international is not in favour with supporters at Parc des Princes, sparking the notion he could leave the club.

But if PSG want a return on the most-expensive transfer fee ever paid, several clubs may face a tough task to land him - but cash-rich Newcastle could well move for him.

Reguilon attracting heavy interest

2022-03-18T23:00:00.000Z