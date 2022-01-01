Transfer news and rumours LIVE: De Jong wants Chelsea more than Man Utd

A busy summer of transfer business at Barcelona isn't showing any sign of slowing down. The Spanish giants are keen to add to the squad at Camp Nou but departures might be necessary to make space for any incomings.

Speaking prior to the draw with Rayo Vallecano, club president Joan Laporta discussed the potential for further business.

He said: “Exits are still being worked on. There is still time for some incorporations into the team."