Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dembele wants scenery change

Real Salt Lake announce departures
Thank you to Justin Portillo, Noah Powder, Ashtone Morgan, Milan Iloski, Douglas Martinez, Tate Schmitt and Jeizon Ramirez for their contributions to the club.— Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) December 6, 2021
We wish them the best in the future. pic.twitter.com/Fm4wLntSrP
New York re-sign Coronel
🧱🇧🇷🧱 BREAKING NEWS 🧱🇧🇷🧱— New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) December 6, 2021
The Brazilian Brick Wall isn't going anywhere! We've signed Carlos Coronel to a three-year deal, with an option for 2025! pic.twitter.com/40pNqSnppa
Shakhtar enter Boga chase
Shakhtar Donetsk have asked for Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga, including Manor Salomon in the negotiation. But Atalanta are still leading the race to sign Boga in January. 🇨🇮 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 6, 2021
Atalanta are offering more than €20m - Sassuolo want around €25m to sell their winger.
Dembele wants scenery change (Mundo Deportivo)
The forward feels a new challenge is necessary to resurrect his club career
Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele wants a change of scenery as he looks to rebuild his injury-ridden career, according to Mundo Deportivo, and that desire may land him in the Premier League.
He's being targetted by Manchester United, Newcastle and Tottenham, though the report states that others could join the race for the 24-year-old.
Since joining the Blaugrana, Dembele has made only 83 appearances in La Liga in five years - an average of just over 16 per campaign. But now healthy after recovering from an injury sustained at Euro 2020, he hopes to return to his best soon.
Flamengo to sell Max to Rapids
Flamengo will sell midfielder Max to the Colorado Rapids for $1 million, writes Globo Esporte.
The 20-year-old already has 19 career appearances in Brazil’s top-flight.