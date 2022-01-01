Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool to seal £50m Diaz signing

Alvarez transfer clears path for Cavani Man Utd exit
The sale of Julian Alvarez to Manchester City leaves River Plate free to sign Manchester United star Edinson Cavani, claims the Mirror.
The Argentines will now be able to afford Cavani's wages thanks to the influx of funds from Alvarez's departure, with a deal set to go through in the summer.
Brentford still working on Eriksen deal
Brentford are still working to complete Christian Eriksen deal as soon as possible. Important medical tests needed of course - but club still waiting for Christian as priority. 🇩🇰 #BrentfordFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2022
Contract on the table until end of the season plus option to extend until June 2023. pic.twitter.com/T3RHa1oGiu
Liverpool to seal £50m Diaz signing (Mirror)
Colombian will move for significantly less than Porto wanted
Liverpool are set to confirm a bargain deal for Porto star Luis Diaz, according to the Mirror.
The Colombian, who was originally valued at £83 million by his club, will ultimately move in a deal worth £50m, with the Reds paying £37.5m of that fee up front.
Lampard to block Calvert-Lewin's Arsenal move
Frank Lampard's first act as Everton boss will be to veto the sale of Dominic Calvert-Lewin to Arsenal, claims the Daily Star.
The ex-Chelsea idol is set to take over at Goodison Park and does not want to lose the striker in the current window.
West Ham make double Leeds bids
West Ham have made bids for Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips as they push for a Champions League place 😮 pic.twitter.com/x582I5Yuft— GOAL (@goal) January 29, 2022
Al Nassr make final Aubameyang offer
Exclusive | Al Nassr have made a final offer to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. They are prepared to match his Arsenal salary and include a break clause after 12 months that would allow him to return to Europe.— James Benge (@jamesbenge) January 29, 2022
Same offer on table for Arsenal. Saudi transfer deadline is tomorrow.