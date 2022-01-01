Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ronaldo not part of Ten Hag's Man Utd plans

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Cristiano Ronaldo, Man Utd 2021-22
Kane could sign Tottenham extension

2022-04-14T22:40:12.920Z

Harry Kane could sign an extension at Tottenham after Manchester United declined to hire his former coach Mauricio Pochettino, according to the Mirror.

Kane had been intrigued by a reunion with his former boss, but the expected hiring of Erik ten Hag along with Manchester United's disappointing league position could keep him at Spurs.

Nunez quizzed on possible PL move

2022-04-14T22:30:00.000Z

Bergwijn could be first Ten Hag signing

2022-04-14T22:15:00.000Z

Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn could become Erik ten Hag's first signing at Manchester United, says the Daily Mail.

Ten Hag is said to have tracked the attacker for years and desired him at Ajax.

Ronaldo not part of Ten Hag's Man Utd plans (Daily Star)

2022-04-14T22:00:00.000Z

The presumptive incoming manager wants to move in a new direction

Cristiano Ronaldo is not part of the plans of presumptive incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, claims the Daily Star.

That perspective along with the possibility the Red Devils won't be in the Champions League next season mean a transfer is increasingly likely, though the destination remains uncertain.