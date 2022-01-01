Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG made failed Kante approach in January

Ozil's agent reveals why ex-Arsenal star didn't take pay cut

2022-03-30T22:55:39.000Z

Mesut Ozil's agent Erkut Sogut has revealed the reason why the ex-Arsenal star refused a pay cut at the Emirates Stadium.

The playmaker did not follow some of his team-mates in slashing his wages by 15 per cent during the pandemic, as requested by the Gunners.

Ozil barely featured during his final season at the club and is now under contract with Fenerbahce in Turkey.

Roma will not sell Abraham this summer

2022-03-30T22:45:10.000Z

Villa to let Douglas Luiz leave

2022-03-30T22:15:45.000Z

Aston Villa are prepared to let Douglas Luiz leave at the end of the season, reports the Daily Mail.

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been lined up as a replacement for the Brazilian, who is out of contract this summer.

Everton to sell Richarlison or Calvert-Lewin

2022-03-30T21:45:17.735Z

Everton will be forced to sell either Richarlison or Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer, claims the Sun.

The Toffees have incurred massive losses in recent seasons and need to offload at least one of their stars to balance the books.

PSG made failed Kante approach in January (Le Parisien)

2022-03-30T21:35:38.000Z

Midfielder turned down opportunity to return to France