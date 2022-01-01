Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Nunez to spearhead Ten Hag's Man Utd rebuild

Antony and Danjuma also on the Red Devils' radar

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez will spearhead the Manchester United rebuild under new boss Erik ten Hag, reports the Telegraph.

Ten Hag is keen to revive United's faltering attack and has made Nunez, who has 33 goals in 38 appearances this season, a prime target.

The Dutchman is also looking to bolster the supply line with moves for Ajax winger Antony and Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma.