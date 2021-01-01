Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd target Romero has €60m price tag

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Cristian Romero Manchester United GFX
Getty/Goal

Thiago Motta takes over as Spezia coach

2021-07-08T22:38:46Z

Sampdoria determined to keep €40m Damsgaard

2021-07-08T22:35:32Z

Mikkel Damsgaard’s performances for Denmark have grabbed attention of clubs across Europe.

The Sampdoria star has been linked to Tottenham and Liverpool, but Gazzetta dello Sport says the Serie A side do not want to let him leave this summer for less than €40 million (£34m/$47m).

Atalanta want €60m for Man Utd target Romero (Calciomercato)

2021-07-08T22:32:45Z

Tottenham and Barcelona have also been linked to Argentine defender

Atalanta will not let Cristian Romero leave for less than €60 million (£52m/$71m) this summer, according to Calciomercato.

The Bergamo side have an option to buy the centre-back from Juventus for €16m (£14m/$19m) and are looking to trigger that clause this summer.

They could then opt to sell him on, with Manchester United reportedly hoping to get him, though Tottenham and Barcelona have also been linked.

Atalanta will not let him go cheap, however, and so United have not reached out to them lately.

Leicester, Inter and AC Milan want Coutinho

2021-07-08T22:30:09Z

Philippe Coutinho looks to be on his way out of Barcelona this summer.

Sport reports the Brazil star will meet with the club to discuss a potential move away from Camp Nou.

Leicester are one of the top contenders to land him, alongside Inter and AC Milan.

West Ham and Lazio in Felipe Anderson talks

2021-07-08T22:25:37Z

Felipe Anderson is close to joining Lazio from West Ham, Sky Sports reports.

The Premier League side are in talks with the Serie A side, who will pay €3 million to land him.