Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Trippier & Aarons still on Man Utd's radar

'Grass wouldn't be greener in Madrid for Kane'
Harry Kane has been warned “the grass isn’t always greener” when it comes to transfer plans, with Peter Crouch telling the Tottenham striker to shun any interest from Real Madrid and earn himself a statue in north London.
Speculation regarding a big-money move continues to rage around one of the most prolific strikers in world football.
Kane, who is now 27 years of age, has been a model of consistency over several seasons, allowing him to pass the 150-goal mark in the Premier League and earn the captain’s armband with England.
PSG prepared to consider Mbappe sale
Paris Saint-Germain will consider offloading Kylian Mbappe this summer if no new contract is agreed with the World Cup winner.
Marca reports that the France international continues to stall on the signing of fresh terms, with Real Madrid and Liverpool among those keeping a close eye on developments.
Baggies see Yokuslu offer accepted
West Brom have, according to RMC Sport, had an offer for Celta Vigo midfielder Okay Yokuslu accepted.
Personal terms are now being discussed with the 26-year-old Turkey international.
Odegaard snubbed Spurs switch
Martin Odegaard was offered the chance to head for Tottenham, claims VG, but chose their north London neighbours Arsenal instead.
The Norwegian midfielder is set to spend the rest of the 2020-21 campaign at Emirates Stadium after securing a loan switch from Real Madrid.
Celtic agree terms with Davies
Celtic have put a deal in place with Preston defender Ben Davies, reports Sky Sports.
The Scottish have a pre-contract agreement lined up with the 25-year-old, meaning that he will link up with them in the summer.
West Ham wrap up Benrahma; Lingard next
Eurosport reports that West Ham have tied up a permanent deal with Brentford for Said Benrahma.
With that agreement wrapped up, the Hammers will now turn their attention to Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard.
Tuchel rules out late January deals at Chelsea
Thomas Tuchel sees no need for Chelsea to dip into the transfer market for late January deals, with the German tactician happy with the squad he has inherited from Frank Lampard.
The Blues boss has said: “No, [no gaps to fill] but it is hard for me to judge right now. I am very happy with what I have seen so far."
Maitland-Niles wants Arsenal loan exit
Ainsley Maitland-Niles is, according to The Mirror, ready to push for a loan move away from Arsenal.
The versatile England international is aware of the need to get regular game time in order to keep himself in contention for a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for this summer’s European Championship.
PSG waiting on Alli answer
Paris Saint-Germain are playing a waiting game when it comes to Dele Alli.
Le Parisien claims that various options have been put to Tottenham when it comes to the England international midfielder, with a future call now set to be made by those in north London.
Alonso to miss out on Real & Barca
Marcos Alonso has been linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona in the recent past, but appears set to miss out on moves to either.
The Spanish left-back continues to struggle for game time at Chelsea, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that has led La Liga heavyweights to turn their attention elsewhere.
Can West Ham land Hwang?
West Ham have been linked with RB Leipzig striker Hee-Chan Hwang, but Julian Nagelsmann says there is no deal in the pipeline.
He has said: “I understand why Hwang requested a transfer. But I need to see more of Hwang's training. He did not have much time to develop himself through his training, and he did not show his worth.
“He had a difficult time due to coronavirus infection, he was out of team training for a long time.
“By what criteria can we evaluate whether this player should remain or leave?
“Hwang is trying to go on a loan deal. He wants to play more. I had a conversation with him yesterday. I agree with his opinion. But if we don't get two more strikers, which I don't expect, it doesn't make sense from his point of view for us to give him up.”
Dzeko offered to Man Utd
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko, claims Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Bosnian frontman is currently on the books at Roma and was billed to the Red Devils as a potential replacement for Odion Ighalo.
Juventus sign Marley Ake
Juventus have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Marseille for a swap deal that will see Marley Ake head to Turin.
Franco Tongya, meanwhile, will move to the French club as part of the transfer, with Ake signing a five-year contract with Andrea Pirlo's side.
Nice in talks to sign Barcelona defender Todibo
Nice are in talks with Barcelona over the signing of centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reports.
The 21-year-old had been on loan with Benfica although returned to Barca in January following a lack of game time and could now be heading back to France.
Bolasie completes Middlesbrough loan switch
We're delighted to welcome @YannickBolasie to the #Boro! ✍️ #UTB— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) January 28, 2021
Adams criticises Arsenal transfer deals
Arsenal are going nowhere with deals such as the one that took Willian to Emirates Stadium, says Tony Adams, with the Gunners urged to favour home-grown stars over experienced additions with questionable commitment.
Adams remains baffled as to why a deal was done for the former Chelsea winger and told Stadium Astro: "Why have you brought him into the squad? If you have got him just to make up the numbers because he has got a bit of experience, where are you going with that?
"I have cried out about the recruitment on more than one occasion. Edu is very inexperienced and they were heavily reliant on agents to get players into the club. All of a sudden you have got Willian, Cedric, all the same agent.
"We have got so many kids coming through, don’t buy these players!"
Klopp not expecting late Liverpool transfer business
Besiktas interested in re-signing Tosun
Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas are keen on a deal for Everton forward Cenk Tosun, Sky Sports reports.
The 29-year-old has made just five Premier League appearances for the Toffees this season and could welcome a move away from Goodison Park, with CSKA Moscow also reportedly interested.
Trippier & Aarons on Man Utd's radar
Kieran Trippier and Max Aarons remain on Manchester United's recruitment radar, reports Forbes.
The Red Devils are continuing to keep an eye out for defensive additions, with talented full-backs on the books at Arsenal and Norwich among those in their thoughts.
Newcastle want Willems back
Newcastle are, according to the Evening Chronicle. exploring the option of bringing Jetro Willems back to St James' Park.
The Dutch defender spent the 2019-20 campaign on Tyneside and has continued to struggle for regular game time back at parent club Eintracht Frankfurt.
Gers agree Simpson deal
🆕 #RangersFC are today delighted to announce the signing of defender Jack Simpson from @afcbournemouth on a pre-contract agreement.— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 28, 2021
Liverpool won't land new centre-half
Liverpool will not be signing another centre-half before the next deadline passes, claims Fabrizio Romano.
The Reds are short on numbers, as they deal with an injury crisis, but the funds are not there for a proven performer to be snapped up.
Lenz leaving Berlin for Frankfurt
Left-back Christopher Lenz will leave 1. FC Union Berlin at the end of the season and join @eintracht_eng. #fcunionhttps://t.co/JMg8snSzag— 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion_en) January 28, 2021
Mourinho lining up Maksimovic deal
Tottenham are among those looking into a deal for Lazio defender Nikola Maksimovic, reports The Sun.
Jose Mourinho is in the market for reinforcements at the back and could land a Serbia international as a free agent in the summer.
Everton make offer for Zirkzee
Everton have tabled an offer for Bayern Munich striker Joshua Zirkzee, reports Sky Deutschland.
Parma are also keen on the 19-year-old, with ambitious outfits in England and Italy looking to put a loan deal in place that includes an option to buy.
Fiorentina snap up Malcuit
Bienvenue à Malcuit ⚜️— ACF Fiorentina English (@ACFFiorentinaEN) January 28, 2021
Kevin Malcuit is a new Fiorentina player 🤝
Details 🔗 https://t.co/9ELkXT0NaR#ForzaViola 💜 #Fiorentina#ViolaArt by @PainterBeard 🎨 pic.twitter.com/veaK8KN8jV
Barca B to announce Riera signing
Centre-back Roger Riera, 25, will be announced as a new Barcelona B player on Thursday, Sport claims.
The former Barca youngster is currently on the books at NAC Breda and will sign until the end of the season.
Genoa consider Niang move
Genoa are considering a move for Stade Rennais attacker Mbaye Niang, Gianluca Di Marzio claims.
Gianluca Scamacca, owned by Sassuolo, is currently on loan at Genoa but is said to be being tracked by Juventus.
Should Scamacca move on, ex-AC Milan man Niang is well liked by the club.
Diop to replace Sancho at BVB?
Borussia Dortmund are keeping close tabs on Monaco youngster Sofiane Diop, according to Bild.
The German outlet claims the €10 million-rated attacker is on a list of potential Jadon Sancho replacements alongside Donyell Malen of Ajax and Man City youngster Jayden Braaf.
If an offer of €120m comes in for Sancho in the summer, Dortmund will sanction a sale.
Gilmour asks to leave Chelsea on loan
Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour is hoping to be sent out on loan before the end of the January transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.
The young Scot is eager for consistent playing time ahead of the Euros and it has been suggested teams in the top half of the Championship could move to secure his services.
Atalanta want Kovalenko from Shakhtar
Atalanta are interested in a last-minute deal to sign Viktor Kovalenko from Shakhtar Donetsk, Gianluca Di Marzio reports.
Following Papu Gomez's sale to Sevilla, the Serie A side are in the market for a new attacking midfielder and feel Kovalenko boasts the creative skills to take the club forward.
West Ham interested in Laborde move
West Ham are interested in a move for Montpellier forward Gaetan Laborde, according to Le10Sport.
The Hammers are continuing to look for a replacement for Sebastien Haller, who was sold to Ajax this month.
Laborde, 26, is one of the club's targets from Ligue 1, along with Reims forward Boulaye Dia.
USMNT and D.C. United winger Arriola '50/50' to join Swansea
Paul Arriola remains a Swansea City target before the transfer deadline closes Monday. Nothing will be decided before Sunday, I'm told. Chances of the loan happening: probably 50/50. #dcu #mls #usmnt #swans— Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) January 27, 2021
Cisse to join Saint-Etienne on loan
Olympiacos defender Pape Cisse is set to join Saint-Etienne on loan through the end of the season, reports Foot Mercato.
The Ligue 1 side will have an option to buy the Senegal international at the end of the season for €13 million (£11.5m/$16m).
USMNT defender Long to leave Red Bulls on loan
The New York Red Bulls will approve a loan move defender Aaron Long, reports Sky Sports.
The USMNT defender nearly joined West Ham last year but New York rejected the approach from the Hammers.
Several Championship sides are now interested in a short-term deal for Long.
Stoke place £15m price tag on Collins
Stoke City have placed a £15 million ($21m) price tag on in-demand defender Nathan Collins, reports TEAMtalk.
Several Premier League sides, including Arsenal, have taken an interest in the Irish teenager, who has become a regular for Michael O’Neill this season.
Llorente signs 18-month deal with Udinese
.@llorentefer19 is an Udinese player! The Spanish forward has signed a contract with the club until 30 June 2022.— Udinese Calcio (@Udinese_1896) January 27, 2021
⚪️⚫️ #ForzaUdinese #AlèUdin #BienvenidoLlorente pic.twitter.com/cT1zizb8SP
Juventus in talks over move for Lyon star Aouar
Juventus are set to open talks with Houssem Aouar’s representatives over a summer move, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Lyon star has been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal but the Serie A champions are hoping to steal a march on the Gunners.
The 22-year-old has a contract with Lyon through 2023.
Monaco leading race for Torreira
Monaco are leading the chase to land Lucas Torreira, according to AS.
The midfielder could see his loan at Atletico Madrid cut short due to a lack of playing time, with an Arsenal return appearing likely.
Should he return to north London, the Uruguayan could head straight back out on loan to the Ligue 1 outfit.
Ramires could be set for South Africa move
Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires could be heading to the South African Premier Division, reports KickOff.com.
The 33-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving Brazilian side Palmeiras last year.
Ramires also has clubs from Qatar and Turkey interested in his services.
Brandt not heading for Arsenal
Julian Brandt has never been close to Arsenal and he was not even on the market, Borussia Dortmund won’t sell him in January and will decide his future next summer.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 27, 2021
Arsenal only made contact with Buendia’s agent weeks ago and then decided to sign Ødegaard as main target. 🔴 #afc
Granada eye move for Grenier
Granada are eyeing a move for Rennes midfielder Clement Grenier, reports Le10Sport.
Grenier has been playing more frequently for Rennes lately, meaning the La Liga outfit may have to wait until he is available on a free transfer in the summer.