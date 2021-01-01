Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Spurs seek Pochettino return

Relegated Werder Bremen to keep director
Relegated Werder Bremen will keep Frank Baumann in charge of football operations, writes Kicker.
Baumann's contract runs through 2022. It will be up to him to try and steer Werder Bremen back to the top-flight, where they had resided for 41 years before being sent down this season.
Maignan to join AC Milan on permanent basis
Mike Maignan is set to join AC Milan on a permanent deal from Lille, confirmed. The agreement has been reached and the French goalkeeper has just landed in Milano in order to sign his contract. 🇫🇷🔴⚫️ #ACMilan #Lille #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 24, 2021
Joaquin signs Betis extension
📣 OFFICIAL | Joaquín extends his contract with #RealBetis until 2022 👑💚— Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) May 24, 2021
One year more enjoying our great captain! ©😃@joaquinarte#Joaquín2022 pic.twitter.com/EY8HusydQK
Man Utd eye Sancho with forward allowed to leave (The Telegraph)
Dortmund have given their star the right to find a new club
Manchester United will prioritise the signing of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho this summer, with the forward informed he can leave, according to The Telegraph.
Sancho was also a top target for the Red Devils last year, but a deal never came together. He has since continued to impress, shaking off a slow start to 2020-21 to finish with eight goals and 11 assists in 26 Bundesliga appearances.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could also target Jack Grealish to bolster his attack amid a push from some of his players to sign the Aston Villa standout.
Calhanoglu puts off future talk
AC Milan playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu has delayed talk of his future for after the Euros, though he admitted a change of scenery is possible.
He is set to represent Turkey after contributing to 14 club goals in all competitions this past season.
“Milan are special for me, we are back in the Champions League and it is a great result for the team,” he told Fotomac. “I haven’t decided on my future yet and I don’t want to talk about it now, I just want to focus on the Euros."
Barcelona tracking Gosens
News #Gosens: Can confirm reports from 🇪🇸. @FCBarcelona has inquired about him. That's all for now. @Atalanta_BC can extend his contract until 2023 by an option. RG said to me in March: "I assume that they will pull the thing. We don't need to kid ourselves about that.“ @SPORT1— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 24, 2021
Tottenham interested in re-hiring Pochettino (Independent)
Spurs believe the former boss could help develop a squad in flux
Tottenham could try to bring back Mauricio Pochettino after sacking Jose Mourinho last month, claims the Independent.
Pochettino was previously responsible for a rare Champions League purple patch at Spurs that included an appearance in the competition's final in 2019.
Now at Paris Saint-Germain, the manager is said to be open to a return under the right circumstances with things in France not going according to plan; PSG failed to win the league this year with Lille lifting the trophy this past weekend.