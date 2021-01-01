Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal plot Sterling bid

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
San Jose announces Birmingham departure

2021-05-29T00:30:00Z

Serie A-linked USMNT star Cannon not looking for move

2021-05-28T23:30:00Z

U.S. men's national team defender Reggie Cannon isn't focused on reports linking him with a move to Serie A, although he did admit he hopes to take a step up to the "next level" someday soon.

He says he is thankful to be at a club like Boavista and isn't actively looking to move, although being with the national team for the Nations League and a pair of friendlies is motivating him to consider a potential step up in competition.

Inzaghi to Inter confirmed

2021-05-28T22:55:00Z

Inter have officially hired manager Simone Inzaghi from Lazio, reports Sky Sport Italia.

The deal had been widely reported to be in the works but is now considered done.

Inzaghi will replace Antonio Conte in charge of the Serie A title holders.

Bolton re-sign manager Evatt

2021-05-28T22:25:00Z

Leicester continue to show Edouard interest

2021-05-28T22:10:00Z

Arsenal plot Sterling bid (Daily Mail)

2021-05-28T22:00:00Z

The Gunners are desperate for star power after a dreadful campaign, and Man City could be willing to sell

Arsenal are plotting a shock bid for Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, claims the Daily Mail.

The emergence of Phil Foden has cut into Sterling's playing time this year, making it possible for Pep Guardiola to consider a sale. Riyad Mahrez is also said to be attainable at the right price.

The Gunners just finished eighth in the Premier League and are desperate for star power. It seems far-fetched to think they could recruit a player of Sterling's calibre at this moment - particularly as Real Madrid and Barcelona have shown long-term interest - but if a window emerges to complete a deal, they reportedly wouldn't hesitate.