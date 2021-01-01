Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Everton eye move for Barcelona defender Lenglet

The Barcelona centre-back endured a difficult 2020-21 in La Liga and could be had for a discount

Everton are eyeing Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet as a potential transfer target under new boss Rafa Benitez, writes FC Barcelona Noticias.

Lenglet, 26, came under heavy criticism from supporters this past season as he made critical mistakes in the final months of the campaign. Now, with the Blaugrana trying to clear wages from their books, he is a candidate to move elsewhere.

Benitez is said not to fully trust his current defensive structure and wants new players to strengthen the unit.