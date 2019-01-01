Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Spurs players fear Kane will leave

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he is preparing for life at next season, making plans for the summer transfer window and even featuring in club season-ticket promotions.

The caretaker manager has led United to 12 wins in his first 15 games in charge after replacing Jose Mourinho, but the club has made no announcement yet regarding a long-term appointment.

Yet Solskjaer has explained that he continues to plan ahead even if he is not making any assumptions that he will be handed the role beyond the end of the current campaign.

