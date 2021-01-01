Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Messi willing to take pay cut to land Haaland at Barcelona

Raiola: Real Madrid can afford Haaland

2021-04-30T22:55:00Z

Real Madrid can afford to meet the transfer fee Borussia Dortmund have set for Erling Haaland, agent Mino Raiola has claimed to AS.

In an exclusive interview with the Spanish newspaper, Raiola also speaks out on the Super League as well as FIFA efforts to clamp down on agent activities.

Madrid make fresh Vazquez offer

2021-04-30T22:45:37Z

Real Madrid hope to extend Lucas Vazquez's contract with a new, improved offer, reports Marca

The midfielder, whose current deal expires in the summer, has recently become a key part of Zinedine Zidane's starting line-up, with his versatility making him indispensable for the Liga and Champions League challengers.

Messi willing to take pay cut to land Haaland at Barca

2021-04-30T22:35:18Z

The Argentine wants to see transfer ambition in order to renew

Lionel Messi is happy to cut his wages at Barcelona if that means the club can pursue Borussia Dortmund prodigy Erling Haaland, claims Eurosport

The Argentine has been told by new president Joan Laporta that he may have to undergo a salary reduction in order to renew beyond 2021.

But Messi's main priority is ensuring Barca are ambitious in the upcoming transfer window, and he could still leave if targets like Haaland are not pursued. 

Vermeer close to Cincinnati deal

2021-04-30T22:25:59Z

Veteran goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer is set to stay in MLS with FC Cincinnati, reports ESPN.

Vermeer, 35, previously represented LAFC until the Dutchman's contract was rescinded in mid-April.

Newcastle want to beat Celtic to McCarthy

2021-04-30T22:15:41Z

Newcastle plan to pip Celtic to the signature of James McCarthy, reports TeamTalk

The Crystal Palace midfielder is out of contract in the summer and his future at Selhurst Park remains uncertain, with no decision on a new deal expected until Roy Hodgson's continuity as manager is resolved.