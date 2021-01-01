Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Alaba set for big announcement on Tuesday

Anderlecht defender receiving MLS interest
Monchengladbach line up Rose replacements
LA Galaxy strike deal with experienced defender
Liverpool preparing bid for Wijnaldum replacement
The Reds are keen on Florian Neuhaus, whose contract carries a release clause (Kicker)
Liverpool increasingly feel they could lose Georginio Wijnaldum this summer as contract talks stall and are preparing to bid for midfielder Florian Neuhaus as a replacement, writes Kicker.
Neuhaus, 23, has a €40 million ($48.5m) release clause in his Borussia Monchengladbach contract. The report says he's also being courted by Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Juventus.
Alaba set for big announcement
The Bayern Munich star is expected to announce the next step in his career on Tuesday (Bild)
Bayern Munich centre-back David Alaba will announce the next step in his career on Tuesday as some of the biggest clubs in Europe battle for his services, according to Bild.
The report indicates Real Madrid are the favourites to sign him when he becomes a free agent but adds that Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City have also made offers.