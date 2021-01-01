Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Zidane not interested in Man Utd job

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that there is a "delay" over the resolution of Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea future, but he hopes that he will stay at the club.

The Blues man's deal is up at the end of the season and he has indicated that he may move on from Stamford Bridge.

But Tuchel is relatively bullish, stating: “The situation is the situation. We want him to stay, this is very clear and he knows it. But sometimes in these situations there is a certain delay and, obviously, there is a delay in these talks and his decision."