Transfer news and rumours LIVE: United keen on Bergwijn

West Ham decide not to sack Pellegrini
West Ham have opted not to sack Manuel Pellegrini during the international break, according to the Daily Mail.
The manager has been under fire throughout a seven-game winless run, with the club currently sitting in 16th.
However, the board are reluctant to get rid of Pellegrini, despite upcoming matches against Tottenham, Chelsea, Wolves and Arsenal.
United keen on Bergwijn
Steven Bergwijn could join Manchester United next summer, should they qualify for the Champions League
The Mirror are reporting that the PSV Eindhoven man would not consider moving to a club outside of Europe’s premier competition, with the Red Devils keen admirers of the winger.
Should Bergwijn make the move to Old Trafford, he may cost as much as £40 million ($51m/€47m).
Attacking reinforcements top priority for Toronto
Toronto are planning to sign attacking reinforcements during the MLS off-season, to help Jozy Altidore.
“We still do miss that second goalscorer,” club president Bill Manning said ahead of last weekend’s MLS Cup final defeat to Seattle Sounders, as quoted by the MLS website.
“That's something we're going to address in this winter [transfer] window,” he added. “That's why I say we're not complete yet. I do think we still need one more window to further strengthen the team.”
Rakitic unhappy with substitute role at Barca
Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has admitted he is not happy with his lack of play time at the Camp Nou
“How can I enjoy it?” he told reporters. “It's like I've said many times, how does my little daughter feel when you take a toy from here?
"She feels sad. Well, I feel the same. They took my ball. I feel sad.”
Chelsea to offer Rudiger new deal
Antonio Rudiger could be in line for a new Chelsea contract despite playing just 45 minutes of football this season, as per the MailOnline.
The centre-back has had an injury-hit campaign that has resulted in him making just one appearance so far.
However, Stamford Bridge officials know the quality of the German international and, with Rudiger entering the final two years of his contract next summer, Chelsea are planning to offer him a new long-term extension.
Modric hints at Serie A move
Luka Modric has indicated he would consider a move to Italy this summer, when his contact at Real Madrid expires.
“I like Italy, it's close to Croatia,” he said a recent interview. “I watch Serie A because I have many national team-mates playing there. Then the Italians are fantastic and have a mentality similar to us Croats.”
"We'll see if one day I can play in Italy, I can't talk about this because I'm a Real Madrid player, I like being in Real and for now I see my future only there.”