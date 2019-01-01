Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Maguire to get six-year deal

Ronaldo tells Dybala to go to Man Utd
Cristiano Ronaldo has told Paulo Dybala to sign for Manchester United, the Daily Mail reports.
Argentina striker Dybala apparently sought advice in a players WhatsApp chat, asking which club he should sign for next with his Juventus days appearing numbered.
And Ronaldo advised the 25-year-old to join the Old Trafford outfit. A deal would likely see Romelu Lukaku move the other way.
Maguire to get a six-year deal at Man Utd
Harry Maguire is set to sign a six-year deal with Manchester United, according to the Sun.
The England defender is expected to make the move from Leicester in the coming days in a fee worth £80million ($87m).
The 26-year-old - who will become the world's most expensive defender - just needs to complete a medical before he teams up with the Old Trafford squad.