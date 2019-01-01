Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Maguire to get six-year deal

Ronaldo tells Dybala to go to Man Utd

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Paulo Dybala to sign for , the Daily Mail reports.

striker Dybala apparently sought advice in a players WhatsApp chat, asking which club he should sign for next with his days appearing numbered.

And Ronaldo advised the 25-year-old to join the Old Trafford outfit. A deal would likely see Romelu Lukaku move the other way.