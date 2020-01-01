Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City poised to sign Barca star Messi ahead of PSG

Gordon set to sign with the Wanderers

2020-12-15T23:50:35Z

Central Coast's Ziggy Gordon is close to a move to Western Sydney Wanderers, according to Daily Oz Football.

The 27-year-old Scottish defender impressed during his first season in Australia with the Mariners but could move south to the project under Carl Robinson.

2020-12-15T23:40:59Z

City confident of snaring Messi ahead of PSG

2020-12-15T23:30:55Z

Pep Guardiola could give Premier League side the advantage

Manchester City are confident of winning the race to sign Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi ahead of PSG, the Express reports.

The Premier League side believe having Pep Guardiola at the helm is advantage, with he and Messi combining together at Camp Nou between 2008-12.

Messi's contract with Barcelona expires at the end of the season and he can start talking with other clubs in the new year.

Bilic facing sack at West Brom despite draw at City

2020-12-15T23:20:00Z

West Brom coach Slaven Bilic could be sacked by the club's hierarchy despite guiding the team to their first point against Man City since 2011.

The Telegraph reports the Baggies board is worried about a possible relegation dogfight, as they currently sit in 19th position with seven points from 12 matches.

Adelaide chasing Amini

2020-12-15T23:00:56Z

Adelaide United are in discussions to sign free agent Socceroo midfielder Mustafa Amini.

The 27-year-old has returned to Australia after nine seasons overseas, and Reds technical director Bruce Djite has admitted to enquiring about the playmaker to Fox Sports News, as per A-League Hub.

Adelaide recently had a roster spot open up after James Troisi's defection to Western Sydney Wanderers.