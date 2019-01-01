Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona include Dembele in new Neymar offer

Dost to complete Eintracht Frankfurt switch
Bas Dost is on the verge of completing a move to Eintracht Frankfurt from Sporting, according to Sky Sport in Germany.
The Netherlands international is negotiating his departure from Sporting and has been in talks with the German side.
They have already agreed personal terms with him and he will have a medical in Germany on Monday before signing a contract.
Dybala could still leave Juventus
Argentine star wanted by PSG, Tottenham & Man Utd
Paulo Dybala could still be on his way out of Juventus after being left on the bench against Parma on Saturday.
The Argentine star had been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham and Manchester United this summer but opted to remain at the Turin giants.
However, Tuttosport reports that the 25-year-old was shocked by the decision to leave him out of his side's opening Serie A game of the season.
The attacker is worried that he will not play a big role this season and is now considering joining PSG after all, though he only has a week to organise a move.
Cabaye set to join Saint-Etienne
Yohan Cabaye looks set to join Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne, according to reports in France.
The 33-year-old midfielder is without a club after leaving Al-Nasr this year and has been in talks with Saint-Etienne for some time.
The ex-Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle star is eager to return to the French top-flight and the Europa League.
Fiorentina prepare swoop for Man Utd's Fred
Fiorentina are ready to launch a transfer bid for Manchester United midfielder Fred, according to Calcio Mercato.
The Serie A giants are expected to submit an offer within the region of €30 million ($33m, £27m), which could see the Red Devils make a sizeable loss on their initial €59 million ($66m, £54m) investment.
Fred is yet to feature for United at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.
Sporting keen to take Andre Silva on loan
Sporting Lisbon are interested in signing AC Milan striker Andre Silva on loan, according to Calcio Mercato.
However, the Rossoneri are only willing to consider permanent offers for the Portuguese star, who spent last season out on loan at Sevilla.
Andre Silva was left on the bench for Milan's 1-0 Serie A defeat away at Udinese on Sunday.
Rakitic edges closer to Juventus switch
Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic's potential transfer to Juventus has moved one step closer - according to Diario Sport.
The Croatian was left out of Ernesto Valverde's line up for the Blaugrana's 5-2 home win over Real Betis on Sunday night, with club officials now aiming to offload the 31-year-old before the September 2 deadline.
Juventus have already held talks with Barca over Rakitic's availability, but will need to raise extra funds through player sales to help finance a deal.
Barca leading race to sign Can
Barcelona are leading the race to sign Emre Can, with negotiations set to continue with Juventus in the coming days - according to Calcio Mercato.
However, Paris Saint Germain, Bayern Munich and Monaco have also expressed an interest in the German, who has been deemed surplus to requirements at the Allianz Stadium.
Can was an unused substitute as Juve opened their latest Serie A campaign with a 1-0 win at Parma on Saturday.
Tuchel: Neymar future still unclear
Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel says Neymar's future with the club remains unclear.
The winger has not featured for PSG yet this season amid exit reports, and Tuchel did little to dissolve the rumours on Sunday.
Chelsea hope to beat Liverpool to Exeter starlet
Chelsea are hoping to beat Liverpool in the race to sign Exeter City's Ben Chrisene, according to the Mirror.
The 15-year-old has been invited to train with Chelsea after previously getting the chance to train with the Reds.
Chrisene became Exeter's youngest-ever debutant and Chelsea are hoping to bring him to Stamford Bridge upon the conclusion of their transfer ban.
Pochettino unsure on Eriksen future
Mauricio Pochettino says he is not sure if Christian Eriksen has played his last game for Spurs.
The Denmark midfielder has been linked with a move all summer, but his manager is unsure where his future lies.
Bordeaux interested in Elneny
Bordeaux are looking to sign Mohamed Elneny, according to Foot Mercato.
The French side are looking to add a midfielder and have been linked with Monaco's Youssef Ait-Bennasser.
Elneny is certainly available as the midfielder is not in Unai Emery's plans at Arsenal.
Mourinho monitoring Zidane's situation in Madrid
Jose Mourinho is holding off on finding a new team as he waits to see what happens with Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, reports AS.
The Portuguese has been out of work since being sacked by Manchester United in December, but has opted to turn down several offers this summer.
Mourinho is still well regarded in Madrid, and he would be happy to return should Blancos president Florentino Perez sour on Zidane.
Barcelona include Dembele in new Neymar offer
The Catalans have increased their bid for their former star
Barcelona have added more money and more players, including Ousmane Dembele, to their bid for PSG star Neymar, reports Telefoot.
The Blaugrana have soured on Dembele, who could relish a chance to be reunited with his former manager Thomas Tuchel at PSG.
However, Neymar has not ruled out staying one more season with PSG should Barca or Real Madrid not come through with an acceptable offer for his services.
Spurs fear they could lose Eriksen for £30m
Tottenham are concerned they could be forced to sell Christian Eriksen for as little as £30 million ($37m), reports the Daily Star.
Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are considering making a bid for the Dane before the transfer window closes on September 2.
With the Danish star set to leave the club on a free transfer at season's end, Spurs may be forced to accept a cut-rate bid if they don't want to lose the playmaker for nothing.
Simpson to join Amiens
Amiens have made an offer for former Leicester City right-back Danny Simpson, claims The Sun.
Simpson, 32, is a free agent after his contract with the Foxes expired at the end of last season.
After a move to Celtic fell through, Simpson could be ready to continue his career in Ligue 1.
Wanyama nears £13.6m Club Brugge move
Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama is closing in on a £13.6 million ($16.7m) transfer to Club Brugge, according to the Daily Mail.
The 28-year-old had interest from several clubs across Europe, but Spurs were not interested in sending the Kenyan out on loan.
Wanyama has falled out of favour at Tottenham after initially joining the club in 2016 from Southampton.
Leeds to re-open Phillips contract talks
Leeds are set to re-open contract talks with star midfielder Kalvin Phillips, reports Football Insider.
The 23-year-old is looking for a five-year contract worth more than £10 million ($12m), putting him among the club's highest earners.
Phillips has started the season well as Leeds have raced to the top of the Championship with four wins from five games.