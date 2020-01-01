Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal offer Martinelli new deal as Real Madrid circle

Inter and Napoli prepare Allan-Vecino exchange
Inter and Napoli are in discussions for an exchange that would see Allan head to the former and Matias Vecino head to the latter, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
The two clubs have already been in talks over Matteo Politano and Fernando Llorente as the two sides have a good working relationship.
However, complicating matters is interest from Everton, as former Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti is looking to bring Allan to Goodison Park.
Martinelli set to triple his wages as Real Madrid circle
The Gunners are keen to lock down their young star
Arsenal are set to offer Gabriel Martinelli an improved deal following Real Madrid interest in the Brazilian teenager.
According to the Daily Mail, Martinelli will be rewarded with a pay rise from £10,000 a week to around £30,000 despite his current deal running through 2024.
Martinelli has scored 10 goals in 21 games for the Gunners this season.
Southampton reject third bid for Adams
Southampton have rejected three bids from Leeds as the Championship side has pushed to sign Che Adams.
According to Sky Sports, Leeds have been pushing to seal a loan-to-buy deal for the forward.
Leeds are in need of a striker to replace Eddie Nketiah, who returned Arsenal from his loan spell at Elland Road.
Willian Jose keen on Spurs transfer
Willian Jose is hoping to seal a move to Tottenham in the coming days.
The Real Sociedad forward has been the subject of talks and is now eager to seal a move to London before the end of the January window.
Whitecaps sign Godoy
The Vancouver Whitecaps have finalised a deal for Erik Godoy, the club announced.
Godoy rejoins from Club Atletico Colon after spending last season on loan with the Whitecaps.
The defender started 30 matches last season and has now agreed to an MLS contract through 2022 with an option for 2023.