Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid prepare €150m January bid for Pogba

Mbappe should join Man Utd, not LIverpool
Former Fulham and Everton striker Brian McBride says Kylian Mbappe should move to Manchester United as opposed to Premier League rivals Liverpool.
The ex-US international thinks that a chance to lift a club from the doldrums would solidify the Paris Saint-Germain man's reputation.
“But if you really want to say ‘I’ve brought a club out of mediocrity, that used to be the prominence, [Manchester United] would be the place to go," McBride is qouted as saying by the Express.
Independiente seek Peru's Gareca as new coach
Independiente will try to tempt Peru coach Ricardo Gareca away from international football and back to his native Argentina, claims Marca.
The Rojo dispensed with the services of Sebastian Beccacece after less than six months in the job after Friday's Copa Argentina defeat to Lanus.
And they are keen to replace him with Gareca, who represented the Argentine giants as a player.
Man City set sights on Ruiz
Manchester City are set to make an approach for Napoli's Fabian Ruiz, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via CalcioMercato).
Ruiz, 23, has been in fine form this season in Serie A, catching the eye of several giants - but Napoli are determined not to sell their gem.
Madrid watch with interest as Mbappe and Tuchel quarrel
Real Madrid hope to take advantage of the deteriorating relationship between Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Tuchel in order to land the Paris Saint-Germain star, according to AS.
Reports suggest that tensions have arisen between player and coach at Parc des Princes, which could help Madrid's efforts to sign Mbappe in June 2020.
Real Madrid prepare €150m January bid for Pogba
Man Utd star will not renew contract at Old Trafford
Real Madrid are set to make a fresh €150 million (£129.5m/$166m) bid for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in the January transfer window, reports OK Diario.
The Frenchman is understood to be at the top of compatriot Zinedine Zidane's wishlist as he looks to steady the ship at Madrid after a mixed start to the season.
Pogba aims to aid Zidane's pursuit by making it clear to United he will not renew his contract beyond June 2021.