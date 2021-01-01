Olympics 2020 women's semi-final Matchday LIVE: USWNT v Canada updates, news and TV reaction

Goal is here to provide you with live text coverage of the Olympics Women's Football semi-final clash between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium.

The USMNT beat the Netherlands on penalties to reach this stage, while Canada beat Brazil on spot-kicks in their quarter-final.

Canada will be aiming to reach the final for the first time after two successive bronze medals, while the United States are gunning for their first gold medal since the 2012 games in London, with Australia or Sweden awaiting the winner in the showpiece event - which will take place on Friday.