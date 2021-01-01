NorthEast United vs FC Goa LIVE - Follow ISL in real-time

8 - Uneventful start
2021-02-04T14:08:47Z
A cagey start to the game and FC Goa have had nearly all of the ball. The Gaurs have completed 40 passes in the first seven minutes, compared to Highlanders' six! But they have got nothing to show for it as the Highlanders have set up their backline to defend deep and counter.
KICK-OFF!
2021-02-04T13:57:08Z
NorthEast United 0-0 FC GoaNorthEast United have managed to beat the top two teams in the league in their last two games. Can they defeat the defending league winners as well? Let's find out.
TEAM NEWS
2021-02-04T13:36:05Z
NorthEast United ⚔ FC Goa— Goal India (@Goal_India) February 4, 2021
Ashutosh and Gurjinder return to the Highlanders XI 🔴⚪
Devendra and Princeton start for the Gaurs 🟠#NEUFCG #NEUFC #ForcaGoa #ISL pic.twitter.com/9yNxcOZxkS
Fourth win in a row?
2021-02-04T13:33:36Z
Khalid Jamil has had a very good impact at NorthEast United as the interim boss since taking over from Gerard Nus. The Indian coach has led them three consecutive wins, which is a first in NorthEast's ISL history.
They are up against FC Goa who are unbeaten in their last seven games. This should be fun.