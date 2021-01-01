Live Blog

Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Follow Live action with Goal as Mumbai City FC take on Bengaluru FC in a crucial ISL clash...

3' Chance for Sunil Chhetri!

2021-02-15T14:04:03Z

Suresh squares the ball towards his captain and Sunil Chhetri takes a shot at goal from the edge of the box but it gets deflected off Hernan Santana's foot and goes out of play.

1' GOAL! Mumbai City 0-1 Bengaluru

2021-02-15T14:02:23Z

Cleiton Silva breaks the deadlock

Sunil Chhetri sends a long ball towards Udanta Singh on the right side who receives the pass and squares it inside the box and Cleiton Silva finds the back of the net. What a start for Bengaluru!

KICK-OFF!

2021-02-15T13:59:57Z

Bengaluru get us underway at the GMC Stadium.

Three changes in BFC XI

2021-02-15T13:07:19Z

Parag Srivas, Xisco Hernandez and Cleiton Silva replace injured Rahul Bheke, Pratik Chaudhari and Kristian Opseth. Ashique Kuruniyan returns to the matchday squad after a prolonged injury period.

Two changes in Mumbai lineup

2021-02-15T13:05:51Z

Sergio Lobera makes two changes in the Mumbai City lineup. CY Goddard replaces suspended Hugo Boumous and Vignesh D comes in place of Mandar Rao Dessai.

Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC

2021-02-15T12:44:28Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.