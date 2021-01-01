Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

3' Chance for Sunil Chhetri!
2021-02-15T14:04:03Z
Suresh squares the ball towards his captain and Sunil Chhetri takes a shot at goal from the edge of the box but it gets deflected off Hernan Santana's foot and goes out of play.
1' GOAL! Mumbai City 0-1 Bengaluru
2021-02-15T14:02:23Z
Cleiton Silva breaks the deadlockSunil Chhetri sends a long ball towards Udanta Singh on the right side who receives the pass and squares it inside the box and Cleiton Silva finds the back of the net. What a start for Bengaluru!
KICK-OFF!
2021-02-15T13:59:57Z
Bengaluru get us underway at the GMC Stadium.
Three changes in BFC XI
2021-02-15T13:07:19Z
Parag Srivas, Xisco Hernandez and Cleiton Silva replace injured Rahul Bheke, Pratik Chaudhari and Kristian Opseth. Ashique Kuruniyan returns to the matchday squad after a prolonged injury period.
Two changes in Mumbai lineup
2021-02-15T13:05:51Z
Sergio Lobera makes two changes in the Mumbai City lineup. CY Goddard replaces suspended Hugo Boumous and Vignesh D comes in place of Mandar Rao Dessai.
Team news!
2021-02-15T13:04:40Z
Ashique back in BFC matchday squad
Here's how Mumbai City and Bengaluru FC are lining up tonight 👇#ISL #MCFCBFC pic.twitter.com/FwLkEtsHvJ— Goal India (@Goal_India) February 15, 2021
Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC
2021-02-15T12:44:28Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.