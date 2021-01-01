Matchday LIVE: Villarreal & Manchester United face off in Europa League final

Villarreal 0-0 Manchester United

For the first time in earnest now, Villarreal stretch their feet into United territory and win a free-kick for a lazy Eric Bailly challenge. From that, they work themselves up for a corner of their own.

It goes long and Manu Trigueros comes steaming in on the far side of the box, only to spray his half-cocked finish well into the stand behind.

It serves as a friendly reminder though that Villarreal won't want for chances in this game like some think they might. Juan Foyth meanwhile has got a bloody nose from that earlier knock - and it is still coming too.