Matchday LIVE: Tottenham vs Watford, Wolves vs Man Utd plus Barca, PSG & Atletico Madrid in action

GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Watford
Son Heung-min has given Tottenham the lead.
He sent a free-kick into the box, it bounced past everyone and right into the net.
SONNY!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/bpIh44svEa— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 29, 2021
Spurs come close
Bachmann with some superb reactions to deny Tanganga from a corner 😱— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 29, 2021
⚪️ 0-0 🟡 (20’)
Kick-off!
The games are underway!
Will Tottenham maintain their perfect start to the season with three points against Watford?
And can Burnley or Leeds chalk up a first victory of the campaign?
Tottenham have a strong record against Watford
9 - After winning their first three away league games against Tottenham between 1982 and 1985, Watford have since lost nine of their last 10 league visits to Spurs (D1). Stung. pic.twitter.com/aAN7C9fvQX— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 29, 2021
Burnley vs Leeds team news
Both teams are looking to secure a first Premier League win of the season.
Burnley have lost both of their matches so far, while Leeds picked up one point against Everton last week.
Here's how they line up
📋 Here is how the Clarets line-up against Leeds United this afternoon at Turf Moor 👇— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 29, 2021
Chris Wood partners Ashley Barnes in attack 💥#BURLEE | #UTC | @SpreadexSport pic.twitter.com/kKXgyV8MEQ
📋 Two changes to the side that faced Everton last week, as both Llorente and Rodrigo start against Burnley pic.twitter.com/tJPv5ETEiR— Leeds United (@LUFC) August 29, 2021
Tottenham vs Watford team news
Tottenham are looking to secure a third straight win in the Premier League as they host Watford.
The visitors, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from last week's 2-0 loss to Brighton.
Let's look at how they are lining up for this match...
👊 Your team to face @WatfordFC! pic.twitter.com/t2LvVo3wZZ— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 29, 2021
🚨 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🚨— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) August 29, 2021
Sissoko starts against Spurs!#TOTWAT | @Stake pic.twitter.com/ToZpWG9eZ9
What games do we have in store today?
Here are some of the top matches we will be keeping an eye on this afternoon.
Tottenham vs Watford
Wolves vs Man Utd
Barcelona vs Getafe
Reims vs PSG
Welcome to Goal Matchday Live!
Let's get ready to round off another action-packed weekend of football!
It's the last round of matches in Europe's top leagues before the teams split up for the international break and we have some enticing matches coming up.
Tottenham, Manchester United, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are all playing today and you can follow the action with Goal!