Matchday LIVE: Terry and Carlos in action at the Budweiser Game of Kings

Stay up to date with GOAL's live coverage of the epic novelty game involving the Chelsea and Real Madrid legends, brought to you by Budweiser

Updated
Roberto Carlos, John Terry
HT: SMOOTH FC 0-0 KING FC

2021-11-20T12:28:00.000Z

No goals at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium

The whistle goes and both teams are straight down the tunnel. Roberto Carlos' Smooth FC does not look impressed with what he has seen so far.

It is very much dilly ding, dilly dang more than dilly dong right now. John Terry's Kings FC are absolutely flying, yet no goals to show for it.

BARREN AFFAIR SO FAR

2021-11-20T11:59:31.000Z

So far, John Terry’s team has been asking all the questions, unfortunately, they are yet to get the much-needed goals. It promises to be an afternoon of goals.

2021-11-20T11:57:03.031Z

Terry hails fans while Carlos' gets majestic welcome

2021-11-20T11:41:38.000Z

The former Chelsea captain moving around the pitch to applaud the fans at every corner and suddenly, Roberto Carlos and his Smooth FC teammates turned for warm-up with a majestic welcome.

Roberto Carlos
TEAM NEWS

2021-11-20T11:39:33.000Z

TEAM NEWS: Stanley Nwabili, Daniel Wotali, Roberto Carlos, Uche Onwuasonaya, Tope Olusesi, Faisal Nasiru, Olasupo Samson, Stone Samuel

KICK-0FF

2021-11-20T11:30:26.000Z

After minutes of delays, the much talked about novelty match has kicked off at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium. May the better side win

Players are out for ususal warm up

2021-11-20T11:25:31.087Z

Terry, in company of Super Eagles and Heartland goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, has just led the Kings FC out to get themselves ready for the encounter.

John Terry, Chelsea
Welcome to Budweiser Game of Kings coverage in Lagos

2021-11-20T11:22:06.429Z

Hello and welcome everybody to GOAL's live matchday coverage! Are you excited to have John Terry and Roberto Carlos in Lagos? Good - we will be bringing every bit of action in this game involving NPFL players at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium right away.

John Terry Aston Villa 2021
