Matchday LIVE: Spurs & Liverpool in action as Barcelona & Real Madrid chase Atletico in La Liga title race

The early kick-offs today came in Serie A and the Premier League.

Napoli are currently leading Fiorentina 2-0 with 10 minutes to go, while the second half is approaching the mid-way point in Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa, with Villa leading 2-1.

A wonderful John McGinn strike set Villa on their way before Christian Benteke equalised for Palace, but Anwar El Ghazi restored their lead.