Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: PSG & Real Madrid in action before Liverpool host Manchester City

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Lionel Messi, PSG 2021-22
KO: Rennes v PSG

2021-10-03T11:00:00Z

It's a sunny day in Brittany, with a lively crowd in tow - and referee Ruddy Buquet gets us underway with a blow of his whistle!

Is it going to be goals galore for the visitors? Their firepower will certainly be out to notch up as many as they can.

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-10-03T10:45:00Z

Hello and welcome to Goal's live matchday coverage!

Ready for a last hurrah? Of course, it is not the end of the road for club football everywhere - but with the October international break set to launch shortly, this is the last time we'll get to savour such delights for a fortnight.

And what delights we have! Paris Saint-Germain lead off in Ligue 1 with Lionel Messi out to find his first club goal, Tottenham headline a trio of early Premier League kick-offs and Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Milan complete a heavyweight batch in action.

But there's just one game that pits true title rivals against each other today - and it's the one we've all been waiting for. Premier League champions Manchester City meet Liverpool later on - and you will not want to miss a minute of that.

Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2021-22
