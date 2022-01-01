Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham & Leeds involved in Premier League title, top-four & relegation deciders on final day

Stay up to date with the final day of the Premier League season, and the battle for a Serie A crown, with GOAL’s coverage of the biggest games

Updated
Manchester City Premier League trophy 2021-22
Getty

AC Milan crowned champions of Serie A

2022-05-22T17:59:41.686Z

WATCH: Man City trophy lift

2022-05-22T17:51:59.289Z

After another epic season, Manchester City get their hands on the Premier League title...

Joy for Guardiola

2022-05-22T17:47:41.956Z

Winning habit

2022-05-22T17:44:25.753Z

Work to do for Ten Hag

2022-05-22T17:36:25.489Z

Leaving it late

2022-05-22T17:28:55.106Z

History for Son

2022-05-22T17:25:12.836Z

Dominant

2022-05-22T17:24:01.374Z

WATCH: Heartbreak for Reynolds & Wrexham

2022-05-22T17:22:50.557Z

Top marksman

2022-05-22T17:21:13.949Z

Goal posts broken in City pitch invasion

2022-05-22T17:15:06.307Z

Chaos at the Etihad, with the goal posts being broken during a title-winning pitch invasion.

Manchester City fans goal posts pitch invasion
Getty

Son & Salah share Golden Boot on 23 goals

2022-05-22T17:08:21.706Z

Final Premier League table

2022-05-22T17:05:18.955Z

After all that chaos, here is the final Premier League table - with City taking the title, Spurs qualifying for the Champions League, Man Utd finishing sixth and Leeds beating the drop as Burnley go down.

WATCH: Giroud's second for Milan

2022-05-22T17:03:26.374Z

Here is how Giroud helped to put Milan in complete control of the Serie A title race...

FT: Premier League scores

2022-05-22T16:56:58.778Z

Arsenal 5-1 Everton

Brentford 1-2 Leeds

Brighton 3-1 West Ham

Burnley 1-2 Newcastle

Chelsea 2-1 Watford

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd

Leicester 4-1 Southampton

Liverpool 3-1 Wolves

Man City 3-2 Aston Villa

Norwich 0-5 Tottenham

GOAL! Brentford 1-2 Leeds

2022-05-22T16:56:06.971Z

Harrison for Leeds to see them safe.

Man City are Premier League champions!

2022-05-22T16:54:10.528Z

All over at the Etihad and CIty prevail 3-2 in another final day thriller.

Pep Guardiola's side are Premier LEague champions 2021-22.

WATCH: Salah gives Liverpool the lead

2022-05-22T16:52:03.562Z

Here is how Salah edged Liverpool in front....

GOAL! Liverpool 3-1 Wolves

2022-05-22T16:50:10.141Z

Robertson has sealed the points for the Reds, but they reamin in second place.

WATCH: Gundogan completes City comeback

2022-05-22T16:47:42.530Z

Here is how Gundogan completed City's turnaround against Villa...

GOAL! Liverpool 2-1 Wolves

2022-05-22T16:45:34.824Z

Salah finally has Liverpool in front, but it may not be enough now.

Premier League latest

2022-05-22T16:45:06.468Z

Arsenal 5-1 Everton

Brentford 1-1 Leeds

Brighton 2-1 West Ham

Burnley 1-2 Newcastle

Chelsea 1-1 Watford

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd

Leicester 0-0 Southampton

Liverpool 1-1 Wolves

Man City 3-2 Aston Villa

Norwich 0-5 Tottenham

GOAL! Man City 3-2 Aston Villa

2022-05-22T16:41:42.167Z

What is it about City and the final day!

They now lead courtesy of Gundogan, who ghosts in at the back post to spark wild scenes of celebration at the Etihad.

GOAL! Leicester 3-1 Southampton

2022-05-22T16:40:23.242Z

Ward-Prowse netted a penalty for the Saints, but Perez has the Foxes two goals clear again.

GOAL! Man City 2-2 Aston Villa

2022-05-22T16:38:18.315Z

Unbelievable!

City are level. Rodri passes the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

GOAL! Man City 1-2 Aston Villa

2022-05-22T16:36:25.804Z

Gundogan nods home at ther back post for City.

It can't happen again from two down, can it?

GOAL! Norwich 0-5 Tottenham

2022-05-22T16:35:40.774Z

Son leads the race for the Golden Boot.

GOAL! Leicester 2-0 Southampton

2022-05-22T16:32:31.809Z

Vardy ending the season in style.

GOAL! Norwich 0-4 Tottenham

2022-05-22T16:31:15.074Z

Golden Boot-chasing Son has his goal.

GOAL! Man City 0-2 Aston Villa

2022-05-22T16:29:06.401Z

Wow!

Former Liverpool star Coutinho has danced through to add a second for Villa.

WATCH: Giroud's huge goal for Milan

2022-05-22T16:27:14.717Z

Giroud loves a big goal, and here is how he has given AC Milan the lead on the final day in Italy...

WATCH: Raphinha's nerveless penalty

2022-05-22T16:25:16.831Z

Here is how Raphinha crashed home a penalty that may see Leeds safe...

GOAL! Norwich 0-3 Tottenham

2022-05-22T16:22:35.947Z

Spurs have fourth place wrapped up, with Kulusevski on target again.

GOAL! Burnley 0-2 Newcastle

2022-05-22T16:21:12.251Z

More good news for Leeds as Wilson nets his second at Turf Moor.

GOAL! Brentford 0-1 Leeds

2022-05-22T16:17:03.719Z

Huge goal for Leeds as Raphinha holds his nerve and fires into the top corner from the penalty spot.

Mane goal chalked off

2022-05-22T16:11:34.070Z

Mane has the ball in the net at Anfield, but the flag is up. VAR checks and the effort doesn't stand.

Action-packed final day in the Premier League.

Big miss by City

2022-05-22T16:11:00.080Z

Leaks at the back

2022-05-22T16:09:54.767Z

GOAL! Brighton 1-1 West Ham

2022-05-22T16:08:30.475Z

Veltman nets for the Seagulls, which drops the Hammers back down to seventh below Man Utd.

Changes at the break

2022-05-22T16:05:17.528Z

Comeback on the cards?

2022-05-22T16:03:51.323Z

Back underway

2022-05-22T16:01:42.637Z

Second-halves in the Premier League are getting underway, with there still all to play for at the top and bottom of the division.

There will be tears at the end, but who will be shedding happy ones and who will be left disappointed?

Haunting Red Devils

2022-05-22T15:56:37.395Z

History for Blues

2022-05-22T15:56:04.447Z

As it stands

2022-05-22T15:53:46.993Z

  • Man City and Liverpool are level on points, with the Blues top on goal difference.
  • Spurs are fourth, with Arsenal fifth.
  • West Ham are in sixth and Manchester United seventh.
  • Leeds are out of the relegation zone, with Burnley dropping in.
Sadio Mane Liverpool Wolves 2022
Getty

HT: Premier League scores

2022-05-22T15:51:03.005Z

Arsenal 2-1 Everton

Brentford 0-0 Leeds

Brighton 0-1 West Ham

Burnley 0-1 Newcastle

Chelsea 1-0 Watford

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd

Leicester 0-0 Southampton

Liverpool 1-1 Wolves

Man City 0-1 Aston Villa

Norwich 0-2 Tottenham

Always delivers

2022-05-22T15:44:03.541Z

WATCH: Cash stuns Man City

2022-05-22T15:42:36.642Z

Here is how Cash gave Villa the lead and shredded nerves at the Etihad...

GOAL! Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd

2022-05-22T15:39:13.839Z

Zaha on target against his former club. More misery for the Red Devils.

GOAL! Man City 0-1 Aston Villa

2022-05-22T15:36:59.206Z

Villa take the lead!

Cash stuns the Etihad. The visitors haven't offered much, but Digne crosses from the left and his fellow full-back arrives to nod home.

GOAL! Norwich 0-2 Tottenham

2022-05-22T15:32:45.017Z

Anything Arsenal can do, so can Spurs. Kane is among the goals once more for Conte's men.

WATCH: Mane levels for Liverpool

2022-05-22T15:29:24.979Z

Here is how Mane restored parity at Anfield...

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Everton

2022-05-22T15:27:45.930Z

The Gunners remain on Spurs' tail, with Martinelli converting from the spot.

GOAL! Liverpool 1-1 Wolves

2022-05-22T15:24:08.113Z

The Reds are level again. Some noise at Anfield!

Mane is sent scampering through on goal, and he bundles into the back of the net. Back in the hunt.

VAR pain for Leeds

2022-05-22T15:21:37.367Z

Leeds appear to have enjoyed a couple of brilliant minutes, but Gelhardt has an effort at Brentford chalked off by VAR.

GOAL! Burnley 0-1 Newcastle

2022-05-22T15:20:00.515Z

Wilson makes no mistake from the penalty spot.

Almost two for Wolves

2022-05-22T15:19:08.871Z

GOAL! Norwich 0-1 Tottenham

2022-05-22T15:16:33.454Z

Kulusevski has Spurs in front, as they take complete control of the race for fourth place.

Liverpool go close

2022-05-22T15:13:31.507Z

GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Watford

2022-05-22T15:12:18.852Z

Kai Havertz has broken the deadlock at Stamford Bridge, turning home from close range, with Chelsea leading against already-relegated Watford.

WATCH: Neto stuns title-chasing Liverpool

2022-05-22T15:07:11.659Z

Here is how Neto helped Wolves to silence Anfield inside the opening minutes...

GOAL! Liverpool 0-1 Wolves

2022-05-22T15:03:46.972Z

Liverpool fall behind very early on, giving themselves a mountain to climb.

Here we go!

2022-05-22T15:00:09.750Z

Games are underway on the final day of the Premier League season, with there plenty still at stake for those at both ends of the table.

Let the drama commence!

Gunner break records

2022-05-22T14:51:06.411Z

Almost time

2022-05-22T14:46:19.646Z

Faith in youth

2022-05-22T14:45:10.035Z

New Man Utd boss at Palace

2022-05-22T14:39:07.905Z

Erik ten Hag will be taking charge at Manchester United this summer, and he is in attendance at the Red Devils' final day outing at Crystal Palace.

Erik ten Hag
Getty

Faultless from City

2022-05-22T14:35:21.901Z

Bamford out with Covid

2022-05-22T14:31:22.347Z

Fortress Anfield

2022-05-22T14:30:32.866Z

Hope for Leeds?

2022-05-22T14:22:21.080Z

Cause for concern?

2022-05-22T14:13:59.923Z

Team news: Crystal Palace vs Man Utd

2022-05-22T14:05:39.617Z

Team news: Liverpool vs Wolves

2022-05-22T14:00:48.264Z

Team news: Man City vs Aston Villa

2022-05-22T14:00:12.044Z

Will former Reds have a say today?

2022-05-22T13:37:32.755Z

Today’s order of play

2022-05-22T13:30:45.407Z

All of the Premier League fixtures on the final matchday of the season will kick-off at the same time, meaning that all 20 sides will be in action at once.

Plenty of attention will be focused on the Etihad Stadium and Anfield, but there is also the promise of fireworks in north and west London, Norfolk and the North West.

Title-deciding contests in Italy will get underway as a tense finale in England plays out, with there plenty to keep everyone stuck on the edge of their seat.

1600 Arsenal vs Everton

1600 Brentford vs Leeds

1600 Brighton vs West Ham

1600 Burnley vs Newcastle

1600 Chelsea vs Watford

1600 Crystal Palace vs Man Utd

1600 Leicester vs Southampton

1600 Liverpool vs Wolves

1600 Man City vs Aston Villa

1600 Norwich vs Tottenham

1700 Sassuolo vs AC Milan

1700 Inter vs Sampdoria

All times BST

Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live!

2022-05-22T13:30:03.040Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live, with our rolling blog set to keep you across all of the action on what promises to be another thrilling afternoon of elite competition.

The final day of the Premier League season is set to take centre stage - with title, top-four and relegation deciders on the cards – with the English top-flight delivering another captivating campaign in 2021-22.

Elsewhere, the Serie A title will be heading to Milan, but it is yet to be determined whether AC or Inter will be celebrating on opposing sides of that fierce San Siro divide.

With so much to get through, strap yourselves in and enjoy the ride!