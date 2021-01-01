Matchday LIVE: Liverpool vs Newcastle, West Ham vs Chelsea, Real Madrid vs Betis & more

We're off
Kick-off on the horizon
Bruce up for the fight
Steve Bruce has been speaking to BT Sport and is relishing the challenge.
“It’s a big stadium and it’s going to be difficult,” Bruce said. “It’s one of the big ones and we are going to enjoy it.
“We have had a few people back and that has helped us.
"We have found that resilience and to put back-to-back wins together is vitally important to us.”
Stand up for snakes
The fallout from the failed Super League breakaway continues. The bigwigs of the six Premier League clubs have been described as worse than snakes by Karren Brady.
The issue here, aside from these people trying to destroy the competitive nature of football, is the bad rep snakes are getting in all this.
Snakes might not be everyone's cup of tea, but by and large they try and mind their own business.
Maybe Aldi (other supermarket chains are out there) need to change the narrative. Their caterpillar is causing them problems, so why not launch a 'Steve the Snake' cake?
Attacking a positive for Reds
2 - Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané and Diogo Jota are starting together for Liverpool for just the third time - the other games were a 2-1 win vs Sheffield United in October, and a 1-1 draw with Manchester City in November. Quartet. #LIVNEW— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 24, 2021
Tough but not impossible task for Newcastle
Way back when the only Super Leagues being considered was in the oval ball, Newcastle and Liverpool regularly served up treats.
The Magpies have not won at Anfield since 1994, but it has not been a fortress this season.
Burnley, Brighton, Manchester City, Chelsea and Fulham have made successful raids this season, so the door is ajar for Newcastle.
Top four on the line for Liverpool
A win for Liverpool would take the Reds into the top four, potentially for only a few hours as West Ham and Chelsea face off later.
Newcastle are edging towards safety, but in all likelihood Steve Bruce put this game in the “would be nice” category. The Magpies are eight points clear of Fulham so have a bit of breathing space.
Predictions please
The teams are IN for Liverpool 🆚 Newcastle— Goal (@goal) April 24, 2021
What's your prediction? 👇#LIVNEW pic.twitter.com/K8ZCc6PQcI
Liverpool team to face Newcastle
Klopp's going for goals with Firmino, Jota, Mane and Salah all starting.
🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 24, 2021
The Reds to face @NUFC 👇 #LIVNEW
Newcastle team for Liverpool visit
🚨 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈-𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 24, 2021
HWTL! ⚫️⚪️
Welcome to Anfield
The reception for the Liverpool team bus is a bit more positive than at Elland Road earlier this week.
The #LFC team buses arrive at Anfield for today's game.#LIVNEW pic.twitter.com/4Z4gfj4ejA— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) April 24, 2021
Which games are on today? 📅
We've action from the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1 & more on this busy Saturday!
Here's a handy run-down of the biggest games to look forward to with us today.
⚽️ 12:30pm - (Merseyside Reds) Liverpool vs Newcastle
⚽️ 14:30pm - Mainz vs Bayern Munich
⚽️ 14:30pm - Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund
⚽️ 4pm - Metz vs PSG
⚽️ 17:30pm - West Ham vs Chelsea
⚽️ 20:00pm - Real Madrid vs Real Betis
All times BST
It's matchday! ⚽️ 🤩 🎉
Welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!
We'll be bringing you all the latest from the biggest games today, so stay tuned for updates. 🚨
Team news, goals and all the incidents from action as it happens in England, France, Spain, Germany, Italy and more! 💪