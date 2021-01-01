Matchday LIVE: Liverpool vs Burnley, Man City vs Norwich, Barca & Inter in action

Early sparks at Anfield
Liverpool 0-0 Burnley
Gudmundsson down after a tangle with Tsimikas. Dyche fuming at the fourth official, Main Stand fuming at Dyche.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) August 21, 2021
Football with fans is back.#LFC
A moment of remembrance
That was a fine tribute to Andrew Devine, who passed in July as a result of injuries sustained over 30 years ago at Hillsborough.
Diogo Jota pokes an early header from a free-kick wide at one end, then Trent Alexander-Arnold has to clear an offside Burnley shot off his goal-line down the other.
Remembering Andrew Devine#JFT97 ♥️ pic.twitter.com/QYuRbFhj22— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) August 21, 2021
KO: Liverpool vs Burnley
After Jordan Henderson has laid a wreath behind the goal for the late Andrew Devine - who sadly became the 97th victim of the Hillsborough disaster last month, over three decades on from that tragic day - and the echoes of You'll Never Walk Alone have rocked Anfield to the core, referee Mike Dean blows his whistle.
We're underway in this Premier League clash between Liverpool and Burnley!
Come at the king...
Liverpool vs Burnley
August 21, 2021
Dyche delivers rare PL symmetry
Liverpool vs Burnley
Notice anything in particular about that Burnley line-up? That's right - the Clarets have named a matchday XI numbered one through 11, a feat far rarer than you may think in the Premier League.
The last time this happened in the English top-flight was when Charlton Athletic did it in the 1998-99 campaign. You could get a Freddo for 10p then!
Sean Dyche has delivered a lovely bit of symmetry for his side's second game of the season.
Warmups underway at Anfield
Liverpool vs Burnley
Jordan Henderson leads Liverpool out for their warm up at Anfield 🔴#LFC pic.twitter.com/gKsSICgdtb— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) August 21, 2021
Can Norwich buck expectations?
Man City vs Norwich
Liverpool aren't the only heavyweight in town today - Manchester City will be looking for a first win of the new campaign as they defend their title too.
They face newly-promoted Norwich City - and per Opta, a Canaries victory is the only potential result with a probability under the 10 per cent mark this weekend in the Premier League.
Can they shock Pep Guardiola's men to get themselves off the mark too?
𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 🔮— The Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) August 21, 2021
How does our match predictor think the Premier League matches on MD2 will pan out?
Here are the results. ⬇️ #PremierLeague #LIVBUR
Klopp issues Salah contract update
Liverpool vs Burnley
Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool have opened talks with Mo Salah over a new long-term contract.
The Reds, Goal understands, are hoping to tie their star man down to a two-year extension, which would keep him at Anfield until 2025 and make him the highest-paid player in the club’s history, earning around £250,000 a week.
Salah’s current deal, signed in 2018, has less than two years left to run, but Liverpool sources are confident an agreement will be reached, and that the 29-year-old will become the latest player to commit his long-term future, following in the footsteps of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk.
To read the full story on Goal, head here!
Fortress Anfield?
Liverpool vs Burnley
8 - Liverpool have lost their first home league match in just three of the last 55 seasons and have won their first league game at Anfield in each of the last eight. Their last defeat of this kind was against Chelsea in 2003-04, losing 2-1 under Gérard Houllier. Fortress. #LIVBUR— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 21, 2021
Wet 'n' Wild on Merseyside
Liverpool vs Burnley
It's a soggy day on Merseyside, to put it mildly - the kind of grey-sky afternoon that screams "miserable goalless draw in late November" to be quite honest.
But that hasn't stopped Liverpool's fans from celebrating their long-awaited return to Anfield. It's been coming for months and the day is finally here - there will be a vocal crowd inside this famous old stadium once more.
Our correspondent Neil Jones was at the scene earlier when the players arrived by bus ahead of what promises to be a busy day of action.
Liverpool buses arrive at Anfield 🔴#LFC pic.twitter.com/et8SwI7s6O— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) August 21, 2021
History in the making?
Liverpool vs Burnley
68 - Liverpool lost 1-0 at home against Burnley in the Premier League last season, ending their 68-match unbeaten league run at Anfield. The Clarets last won consecutive away league matches against Liverpool in 1894-95 and 1896-97. Unthinkable? #LIVBUR— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 21, 2021
Team News: Liverpool vs Burnley
Milner out, Elliott makes first PL start
The lineups are in - and there's no James Milner for Liverpool, with the veteran midfielder out with a slight knock. Young Harvey Elliott does make his first Premier League start for the Reds though
Your Reds to face @BurnleyOfficial at Anfield 💪🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 21, 2021
James Milner misses out with a slight knock. #LIVBUR
Ashley Westwood and Matej Vydra both miss out for Burnley too, through a toe issue and small knock - but they have some young blood of their own on the bench, with 18-year-old Owen Dodgson included.
📋 Here is how the Clarets line-up this afternoon at Anfield, from 1⃣ to 1⃣1⃣ 👇— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 21, 2021
18-year old Owen Dodgson makes the bench for the first time for Sean Dyche's side, the youngster can operate at left-back and left-midfield 👊#LIVBUR | #UTC | @SpreadexSport pic.twitter.com/QrSQ3rrwOM
Today's order of play
Half-a-dozen Premier Legaue games, plus some big clashes from across the rest of Europe - we've got it all in store over the rest of the day!
Liverpool will be out to back up their fine start to the season against Burnley first up, before Borussia Dortmund and Erling Haaland face off with Freiburg ahead of four mid-afternoon English matches, including Manchester City against Norwich.
Then, Inter get their Scudetto defence underway against Genoa this evening, before Barcelona continue to kick on with life after Lionel Messi against Athletic Bilbao.
We'll have updates from the following:
1230: Liverpool vs Burnley
1430: Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund
1500: Aston Villa vs Newcastle United
1500: Crystal Palace vs Brentford
1500: Leeds United vs Everton
1500: Manchester City vs Norwich City
1730: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford
1730: Inter vs Genoa
2100: Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona
(All times BST)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!
One Premier League matchweek down - and only 37 more to go, eh? If last weekend was any indication, we're in for a belting season...
But that's not all. We're in full swing across the Bundesliga, La Liga and Ligue 1 too - plus, today at last, the new Serie A campaign gets underway too!
You can follow all the best of the action right here with us throughout the day - and you'd be mad to miss it!