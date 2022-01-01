Matchday LIVE: Liverpool & Tottenham in Premier League action, Barcelona derby & updates from all today's games

GOAL! Wolves take the lead against Spurs
Raul Jimenez has fired Wolves ahead against Tottenham in London! It's 1-0!
Dortmund team vs Union Berlin
🚨 BVB STARTING XI VS. UNION BERLIN 🚨 pic.twitter.com/pfqEfgO1jO— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 13, 2022
Premier League 2pm kick-offs underway! 💪
- Burnley vs Liverpool
- Newcastle vs Aston Villa
- Tottenham vs Wolves
Liverpool need a win to close the gap on Man City, while Newcastle will be keen to carry on their 'Great Escape' from the drop zone and Spurs can potentially leapfrog Arsenal with three points against Wolves.
Here we go! ⚽️
Here's a reminder of what's in store 💻
Here's a selection of today's biggest games
2:30pm - Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund
4:30pm - Leicester vs West Ham
5pm - Sassuolo vs Roma
7:45pm - Atalanta vs Juventus
8pm - Espanyol vs Barcelona
(All times UK)
Rafael Leao sends AC Milan top
AC Milan have kept the pressure on in the race for glory in Italy with a 1-0 victory over Sampdoria at San Siro. Rafael Leao's eighth-minute strike was sufficient for the Rossoneri, who are - for now - top of Serie A ahead of city rivals Inter, who have a game in hand.
Mike Maignan provided the assist for the decisive goal - the first time a goalkeeper has done so for Milan since the legendary Dida did so against Ascoli in 2006.
3 BIG. ENORMOUS. MASSIVE. POINTS 💪#MilanSampdoria #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/mzGOzUoxY3— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 13, 2022
Spurs vs Wolves teams confirmed
TOTTENHAM XI
Your team to face Wolves! 💪 pic.twitter.com/cDQUqnRBfq— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 13, 2022
WOLVES XI
Today's line-up to face @SpursOfficial! #TOTWOL— Wolves (@Wolves) February 13, 2022
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/rbVH5ZzIyv
Here are the Newcastle and Aston Villa XIs!
Big Dan Burn starts...
NEWCASTLE XI
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠-𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 13, 2022
HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/xZmg55xEPD
ASTON VILLA XI
This is your Aston Villa team to face Newcastle United. 💪 #NEWAVL pic.twitter.com/e0KPNt7QK0— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 13, 2022
Burnley vs Liverpool teams are in!
BURNLEY XI
🚨 Our starting line-up to face @LFC 📋#BURLIV | @SpreadexSport | #UTC pic.twitter.com/QcIRLPkWwQ— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) February 13, 2022
LIVERPOOL XI
⭐ 𝑻𝑬𝑨𝑴 𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺 ⭐— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 13, 2022
Here’s how we line up for #BURLIV this afternoon 👊
It's matchday! We're live! ⚽️
You are most welcome to GOAL's live matchday blog, featuring the latest news and updates from across the day's action in the Premier League, La Liga and more.
Liverpool take on Burnley, while Tottenham face Wolves in the headline games from England, while Barcelona play local rivals Espanyol in the pick of games from Spain. We'll have a full run-down of games shortly.
In the meantime, stay tuned for team news, goal alerts, VAR incidents and everything you could possibly want to know about the day's games as they unfold!
🙌