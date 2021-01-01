Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Liverpool take on Newcastle as Chelsea face Everton

Follow along with GOAL throughout Thursday's Premier League matches

Updated
Comments (0)
Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2021-22
Getty Images

2021-12-16T19:05:44.762Z

Van Dijk, Fabinho and Jones test positive for Covid

2021-12-16T19:00:00.000Z

Tonight's fixtures

2021-12-16T18:57:42.000Z

Let's start with the formailities, here's tonight's fixtures (all times GMT):

  • Chelsea v Everton (19:45)
  • Liverpool v Newcastle (20:00)

Leicester's match against Brighton was also scheduled to take place this evening but has become the latest match to be postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak.

There have also been a further four games due to take place this weekend that have been postponed, in addition to Manchester United's game against Brighton that had already been cancelled earlier today.

For details of all the Premier League matches that have been cancelled due to Covid, head over here.

Welcome to today's Matchday Blog!

2021-12-16T18:55:12.000Z

We go again.

Welcome to Thursday's edition of the GOAL matchday blog. The Premier League takes centre stage this evening as title challengers Chelsea and Liverpool look to keep pace with Manchester City.

Let's dive straight in!