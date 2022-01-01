Matchday LIVE: Liverpool seek to keep Premier League title race alive at Aston Villa & Barca face Celta Vigo in La Liga

A time for heroes
Villa v Liverpool
So, then. Three games to go - and three games for Liverpool to keep this title race alive.
It is of course out of their hands - a draw with Tottenham at the weekend left Klopp's quadruple-chasing Reds three points off the pace of City, and looking at the one that got away.
But their biggest rivals are in the midst of a nightmare defensive crisis with injury and face a suprisingly tricky road to the finish line. They couldn't... could they?
Team News: Villa v Liverpool
Salah benched as Coutinho faces old club
This is your Aston Villa team to face Liverpool tonight. 👊 #AVLLIV
Tonight's line-up to face @AVFCOfficial 👊 #AVLLIV
Tonight’s line-up to face @AVFCOfficial 👊 #AVLLIV
Today's order of play
It's not a busy schedule today - and one game has a lot more at stake than another - but we've got two tasty treats for you to get your teeth stuck into.
Liverpool must win against Aston Villa to move level with Manchester City - and defeat could leave them six points adrift with two games to go.
Barcelona meanwhile are merely playing to stay second in La Liga - but they'll face a stern test in Celta Vigo, who are seeking a big scalp as they look to continue their run-in to the season on a high.
Today's order of play is as follows:
2000/1500/1200: Aston Villa v Liverpool
2030/1530/1230: Barcelona v Celta Vigo
(All times BST/EST/PT)
And boy, it might not have appeared much more than a reunion for Steven Gerrard with his old club when he first took the reins at Aston Villa - but suddenly, the Liverpool legend can play kingmaker in the title race between his old club and Premier League leaders Manchester City.
Jurgen Klopp's men head to Villa Park in search of a win to keep the battle alive, while their rivals must wait another day for action - not that they have been quiet today...
