Matchday LIVE: Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Man Utd, Real Madrid & more in action as club football returns

Chelsea v Brentford

Salah isn't the only Premier League star contending with World Cup heartbreak however, with Chelsea playmaker Jorginho likely to be looking to put his mark on his side's game with Brentford following Italy's failure to qualify too.

The Azzurri lost to North Macedonia in a playoff semi-final last month, and their midfielder has become something of a scapegoat for their loss.

On the back of last year's Euro 2020 high, it is a bitter pill to swallow - and he'll want to put it swiftly behind him at club level this weekend.