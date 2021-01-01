GOAL LIVERPOOL!
The Reds are up 1-0, and it had been coming!
It's captain Jordan Henderson with the goal as the midfielder curls home a magnificent left-footed finish from right around the edge of the box.
A thrilling start to the derby, but Liverpool lead within 10 minutes.
A Merseyside derby goal for captain Jordan Henderson 🙌 pic.twitter.com/epUhpFx2YE— GOAL (@goal) December 1, 2021
Southampton lead Leicester at halftime
A bit of an upset on our hands as Southampton are up 2-1 against Leicester at halftime.
West Ham, meanwhile, are still up 1-0 as they head to the dressing room against Brighton.
Early chances on Merseyside
Liverpool with two golden chances early, with Joel Matip putting a header wide in the game's opening moments.
Shortly after, Mohamed Salah nearly scores, while Everton see a chance just barely cleared away on the other end.
All within the first five minutes...
Underway at Goodison and Villa Park
Liverpool and Everton are off, as are Aston Villa and Manchester City.
Watford and Chelsea back underway
The game is back underway after a brief warmup amid news that the supporter that suffered the medical emergency has been stabilised.
Grealish's return to Villa Park
Mixed reactions for Grealish's return but mostly appreciative... pic.twitter.com/CnvB3kc8Cc— Jonathan Smith (@jonnysmiffy) December 1, 2021
Watford and Chelsea players back out to warm up
Watford and Chelsea players are back on the field after returning to the dressing room due to a medical emergency in the crowd.
Both clubs' medical teams were able to assist the supporter and that supporter has now been taken to hospital.
Appears the game will get back going soon.
The Ballon d'Or at the Parc des Princes
A special trophy has arrived in Paris before tonight's clash with Nice.
Leo Messi collects his #BallonDor trophy 🏆😍 pic.twitter.com/iI1S8sVec4— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) December 1, 2021
Zlatan's gonna Zlatan
In Italy, AC Milan have taken an early 1-0 lead through the superstar Swede himself.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's stunning in the 10th minute has fired Milan ahead as they visit Genoa in Serie A.
ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC. WHAT A FREE-KICK. ☄️ pic.twitter.com/I8tFTS7Ckz— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 1, 2021
Zlatan Ibrahimovic strikes from a free-kick from 25 yards out for Milan! 🎯— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 1, 2021
The goalkeeper was rooted to the spot! 💥 pic.twitter.com/3NAwF8xLHA
Southampton and West Ham in the lead
Elsewhere in the Premier League, Southampton and West Ham have taken early leads in their respective games.
Southampton lead 1-0 over Leicester thanks to a Jan Bednarek goal in the third minute while West Ham are keeping up near the top of the table as they lead Brighton on a Tomas Soucek goal.
Watford-Chelsea halted due to a medical emergency
The game has been paused after just 13 minutes
Watford and Chelsea players have been taken off the field as the match was halted due to an apparent medical emergency in the crowd.
Play is paused here at Vicarage Road owing to a medical emergency in the crowd.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 1, 2021
[13']
Lineups: Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao
📋✅ ¡Nuestro 𝗫𝗜 inicial 🆚 @AthleticClub! @UnicajaBanco | #RealMadridAthletic pic.twitter.com/T7znFjEBvR— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) December 1, 2021
Lineups: PSG vs Nice
📑 Our starting XI for today ❤️💙#PSGOGCN pic.twitter.com/RonEEZtJEP— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) December 1, 2021
🦅 Your team's starting XI for #PSGOGCN ⤵️— OGC Nice 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@ogcnice_eng) December 1, 2021
Kick-off is at 21:00 CET!#OGCNice 🔴⚫ pic.twitter.com/pUyjrmJ9rI
Team news: Liverpool vs Everton
⭐ 𝑻𝑬𝑨𝑴 𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺 ⭐— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 1, 2021
Here’s how we line up for Merseyside derby day! 👊 #EVELIV
📋 | Your Blues for tonight's Merseyside derby…— Everton (@Everton) December 1, 2021
COYB! 🔵#EVELIV pic.twitter.com/ucW7h2MH1s
Chelsea kick off
We're underway as Chelsea take on Watford!
Team news: Aston Villa vs Manchester City
Your City starting XI to take on Villa! 💪— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 1, 2021
XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (C), Rodrigo, Bernardo, Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling
SUBS | Steffen, Carson, Grealish, Foden, Mbete, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia, Wilson-Esbrand#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/LsiMKiJ1MQ
This is your Aston Villa team to face Manchester City. 💪 #AVLMCI pic.twitter.com/qei2AMdw3Y— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 1, 2021
At the top of the Premier League...
The top three teams in the Premier League will all be in action today with just two points between them through 13 games.
Entering Wednesday, Chelsea sit atop the league with 30 points, but Manchester City is just behind them with 29 heading into their clash with Villa.
Liverpool, meanwhile, could leapfrog both if Chelsea and City drop points and the Reds win their derby against Everton at Goodison Park.
Team news: Watford vs Chelsea
Your Chelsea team news! 💪@ParimatchGlobal | #WatChe pic.twitter.com/hNTQkIYLCQ— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 1, 2021
Thoughts on this evening's line-up, Hornets? 💭#WATCHE pic.twitter.com/6RVgpRKq4I— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) December 1, 2021
It's matchday! ⚽️ 🤩
Hey all and welcome to what should be an incredible Wednesday of football!
We have games all over Europe set to get going soon, with the Premier League taking centrestage with the Merseyside derby.
Liverpool and Everton will collide as the Reds try and keep pace atop the league with Chelsea and Manchester City, who face Watford and Aston Villa respectively.
Elsewhere, Real Madrid is also in action against Athletic Bilbao while PSG host Nice in Ligue 1.
Stay tuned anyway - we'll have some team news shortly!