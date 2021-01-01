Matchday LIVE: Barcelona face Levante with Koeman under pressure, Arsenal vs Tottenham in north London derby

Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva has been reflecting on his memories of the north London derby against Tottenham.

“You have to enjoy the opportunity, but on the field you have to give everything. This is what the game demands of you," he told Goal.

“Power, strong mentality and strength. Everything you can provide for this game you have to be ready for it.

“It’s the north London derby, who wants to be out of it? They must be crazy.”

